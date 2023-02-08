Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Rep. Ciscomani of Arizona wants Biden to better deal with ‘out of control’ border

Feb 8, 2023, 9:48 AM
U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona. (Twitter Photo/@RepCiscomani)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona was critical of the amount of time President Joe Biden spent on border plans during Tuesday’s State of the Union address, saying it wasn’t enough for a situation that is out of control.

“He didn’t offer any solutions on that last night,” Ciscomani, a Republican, said Wednesday on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News.

“The situation [at the border] is out of control,” Ciscomani said, and added neither Biden nor Homeland Security Secretary Alejando Mayorkas have addressed the issue.

Biden pointed to a decrease in unlawful migration after new rules went into effect in January that turn away Cubans, Hatians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans crossing the border illegally from Mexico.

He also pointed to an increase in border personnel and called on Congress to pass comprehensive bipartisan immigration reform.

“The president has offered no leadership on this during his entire two years and has offered no plan to enhance border security in any way, shape or fashion in funding or in messaging or in anything that has actually helped,” Ciscomani said.

The freshman lawmaker from Tucson delivered his party’s response in Spanish.

“I was happy to be the voice in Spanish to deliver it,” Ciscomani said.

