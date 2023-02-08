Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stella Jean quits Milan Fashion Week over lack of inclusion

Feb 8, 2023, 3:10 AM | Updated: 3:47 am
FILE - Designer Stella Jean accepts applause at the end of her womens Spring/Summer 2018/19 fashion...

FILE - Designer Stella Jean accepts applause at the end of her womens Spring/Summer 2018/19 fashion collection, presented in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 24, 2017. Stella Jean, the only Black designer belonging to Italy’s fashion council is withdrawing from this month’s Milan Fashion Week citing a lack of commitment to diversity and inclusion, and on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023 announced a hunger strike out of concern that other minority designers associated with her will suffer a backlash. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MILAN (AP) — The only Black designer belonging to Italy’s fashion council is withdrawing from this month’s Milan Fashion Week citing a lack of commitment to diversity and inclusion, and on Wednesday announced a hunger strike out of concern that other minority designers associated with her will suffer a backlash.

Stella Jean told The Associated Press that the Italian National Fashion Chamber had significantly cut back support for the We Are Made in Italy collective of young designers of color working in Italy after she made an impassioned speech about the personal price she had paid for highlighting racial injustice in Italy during a runway show last September.

Along with Stella Jean, the WAMI collective is withdrawing from fashion week, which they were to open with a digital presentation.

Italian Fashion Chamber President Carlo Capasa told the AP that he regretted Stella Jean’s decision, adding that the final fashion week calendar being presented Wednesday is “full of diversity.”

“In the calendar that we are presenting today, you will see all that we are doing for people of color who are working in Italy,” Capasa told the AP. A news conference was scheduled for later Wednesday.

Jean sent a letter to Capasa informing him of her hunger strike, which she said would be revoked only with his written assurance that no professional harm would come to the WAMI designers and supports “as a result of our history of misunderstanding.”

“This admittedly extreme measure of mine stems from having heard several voices from the collective worried about ‘soft’ or ‘hard’ repercussions, including difficulty in securing funding and services from sponsors and partners, given the power wielded by you as president of the chamber in the industry,” she wrote in a letter obtained by the AP.

Capasa said he hadn’t yet read the letter and was unaware of the hunger strike and WAMI’s withdrawal. Both Stella Jean and WAMI appeared on a draft of the Milan Fashion Week calendar of mostly womenswear previews for next winter released last month.

WAMI was launched on the heels of the Black Lives Matters movement in 2020 by Jean, African-American designer Edward Buchanan and the head of Afro Fashion Week Milano, Michelle Ngonmo, to draw attention to the lack of minority representation in the Italian fashion world. It followed some racial gaffes by major fashion houses that made global headlines.

Ngonmo told the AP that financial support for the project from the chamber had dwindled over the three years it has run so far, and that Afro Fashion Week Milano wasn’t able to come up with the 20,000 euros ($21,000) it would have cost to support the five young designers in making solid looks to present, plus a video.

The Italian fashion chamber fully supported the collections for the two WAMI classes, each with five designers, but that the third generation hasn’t received any funding from the chamber, Ngonmo and Jean said. The September show featuring Jean, Buchanan and WAMI was financed through other allies and their own contributions.

“Maybe the message is the whole industry needs to open their eyes and say what can we do to make that happen?” Ngonmo told the AP.

A WAMI designer, Joy Meribe, opened Milan Fashion Week previews for spring-summer 2022, in a major milestone for the movement.

But Jean said that such moves had turned out to be “performative.”

“They used WAMI as a free pass of safe conduct for diversity,” Jean told the AP. She said she was withdrawing out of fatigue with the “continual fight” for recognition for designers of color in Italy.

“I am a fighter by nature, but I cannot be this way all the time,” she said.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - Designer Joy Meribe acknowledges the applause at the end of her Spring Summer 2022 collection, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) FILE - Italian Fashion Chamber President Carlo Capasa poses at the end of the Associated Press interview in Milan, Italy, on Dec. 19, 2019. Capasa told AP that he regretted Stella Jean's decision to withdraw from this Month's Fashion Week, adding that the final fashion week calendar being presented Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023 is “full of diversity.” (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File) FILE - The 'We Are Made in Italy (WAMI)' collective celebrate on stage at the end of the Stella Jean women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2022. Along with Stella Jean, the WAMI collective is withdrawing from this Month's Fashion Week, which they were to open with a digital presentation. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) FILE - Designer Stella Jean accepts applause at the end of her womens Spring/Summer 2018/19 fashion collection, presented in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 24, 2017. Stella Jean, the only Black designer belonging to Italy’s fashion council is withdrawing from this month’s Milan Fashion Week citing a lack of commitment to diversity and inclusion, and on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023 announced a hunger strike out of concern that other minority designers associated with her will suffer a backlash. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

AP

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, June ...
Associated Press

UK watchdog says Microsoft’s Activision deal hurts gamers

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft’s stalled $68.7 billion deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard has hit a fresh hurdle in the United Kingdom, where the antitrust watchdog said Wednesday that it will stifle competition and hurt gamers. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said its in-depth investigation found that the deal could strengthen Microsoft’s position […]
7 hours ago
FILE - The Container ship Cam Cgm Arctic (MT) is moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific, Pier 400, ...
Associated Press

Shipper Maersk reports most profitable year, warns of drop

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world’s biggest shipper, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk, said Wednesday that 2022 was its most profitable year in “the history of the company” but warned that a plunge in container volumes and freight rates would lead to a drop in earnings this year. Full-year revenue increased by 32%, to $81.5 billion from […]
7 hours ago
A U.S. Air Force installation surrounded by farmland in central Montana is seen on Feb. 7, 2023, ne...
Associated Press

US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon

HARLOWTON, Mont. (AP) — Near the banks of Montana’s Musselshell River, cattle rancher Michael Miller saw a large, white orb above the town of Harlowton last week, a day before U.S. officials revealed they were tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the state. The balloon caused a stir in the 900-person town surrounded by […]
7 hours ago
Associated Press

Russia seeks lengthy prison term for ex-governor

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Wednesday requested a lengthy prison term for a former regional governor who is standing trial on murder charges and whose arrest two years ago prompted weeks-long mass protests. The prosecutor has asked a court in the Moscow region to sentence Sergei Furgal, former governor of Russia’s far eastern Khabarovsk […]
7 hours ago
Associated Press

How fresh tax credits, rebates can launch eco home updates

If you’ve been holding off on home improvements, a new law signed last year and now in effect as of Jan. 1, 2023, may provide a fresh incentive. The Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, includes tax credits and rebates for homeowners who make energy-saving updates to their homes. Credits for improvements like new solar panels, […]
7 hours ago
This undated photo provided by Edmunds shows their top rated car, SUV, truck and an electric versio...
Associated Press

Edmunds: Car shopping trends and tips for 2023

Shopping for a new or used car over the last few years has become a frustrating and expensive undertaking. Car shoppers have had to deal with vehicle shortages, high prices, dwindling incentives and rising interest rates. Will 2023 bring any relief? Yes and no. “Many buyers exited the market due to inventory issues or pricing […]
7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Stella Jean quits Milan Fashion Week over lack of inclusion