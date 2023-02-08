PHOENIX — A silver alert was issued Tuesday evening for a 41-year-old man last seen on foot in East Phoenix, authorities said.

Francisco Gurrola was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Campbell and 63rd avenues.

Authorities describe Gurrola as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic man who weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Gurrola suffers from a cognitive delay which causes him to get confused and function at a younger age, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or the after hours number at 602-262-6141.

