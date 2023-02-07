Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Trudeau says Canadian health care isn’t living up to promise

Feb 7, 2023, 4:57 PM | Updated: 6:12 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Canada’s health care system isn’t living up to its promise, and he plans to add billions more in funding.

Trudeau said wait times in emergency departments have become dangerously long, people are waiting too long for essential surgeries and millions of Canadians are without a family doctor.

“For generations, public health care has been a core part of what it means to be Canadian. It’s built on a promise that no matter where you live, or what you earn, you will always be able to get the medical care you need. But right now, our health care system isn’t living up to that promise,” Trudeau said.

“Canadians deserve better,” he said.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party government has presented a new health care funding offer that would see Ottawa shift $196 billion Canadian (US$146 billion) over the next 10 years to the provinces and territories, which oversee health care in the country.

The government has set conditions for the extra funding by asking for commitments to upgrade health data collection and digital medical records

The premiers have long been asking for more money and pressure increased as the health care system became further stressed from the pandemic. Burned out, understaffed health workforce and emergency rooms could not keep pace with demand.

About one-quarter of the offer, $46 billion Canadian (US$34 billion), is new money.

The premiers of Canada’s provinces say the offer will increase the federal share of health care costs to 24% next year, far short of the 35% the provinces and territories were demanding.

Still, most premiers appeared ready to accept the offer even as they promised the health care talks were not over.

Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, expects public concern about health care to persist.

“Provincial governments attract most of the blame because they are responsible for delivering it, yet they do not have the fiscal resources of Ottawa,” Wiseman said.

“Canada’s health care system is plagued with problems, as is that of the U.S. But the problems are quite different in the two countries. There are health care system problems in virtually every country.”

Wiseman said health care is effectively rationed in Canada because of shortages of medical professionals.

“Nevertheless, critical cases get immediate and excellent attention and treatment,” he said. “In the U.S., the problem is not supply but demand and limitations on it. Some are too poor to get the care they need and many are squeezed by the insurance companies who try to minimize what they cover and for how much.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch, presents legislation that would transfer ownership of the water ...
Associated Press

Jackson water system a step closer to getting new owners

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s troubled water system could be one step closer to getting new owners after legislation passed the state Senate Tuesday. It’s the latest development in a crisis that has left residents of Mississippi’s capital without consistent access to running water and has aggravated divisions between the Democratic-led city and the Republican-controlled […]
18 hours ago
A shopper enters the Bed Bath and Beyond store in Coral Springs, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. T...
Associated Press

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 150 more stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and […]
18 hours ago
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court on Jan. 3, 2023, in New York, a...
Associated Press

FTX founder heads to court after judge rejects bail request

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will head to a New York courtroom Thursday to face a federal judge who said his effort to contact a likely trial witness against him seemed designed so they would “sing out of the same hymn book.” On Tuesday, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected Bankman’s-Fried’s lawyers’ request […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Mexico blames anesthesiologist for 35 meningitis deaths

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico said Tuesday they have arrested an anesthesiologist they blame for an outbreak of meningitis that has killed 35 patients and sickened 79. Sonia de la Garza, the chief prosecutor in the northern state of Durango, alleged the anesthesiologist used contaminated morphine. It was unclear what charges he faces. […]
18 hours ago
North Carolina state Sen. Amy Galey, an Alamance County Republican, speaks to reporters at a news c...
Associated Press

North Carolina Senate OKs limits on LGBTQ school instruction

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Public school teachers in North Carolina would be required to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun, under a bill passed by the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday. Senators rejected a wave of warnings that the law could endanger some LGBTQ students who have unsupportive […]
18 hours ago
FILE - A sign hangs outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. Th...
Associated Press

IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes

NEW YORK (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year. Last year, 19 states offered diverse programs that offered inflation relief payments or refunds for taxpayers. The IRS issued the […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Trudeau says Canadian health care isn’t living up to promise