Avondale man accused of fatally stabbing roommate

PHOENIX — A 26-year-old man was taken into police custody on Monday after he was suspected of fatally stabbing his roommate in Avondale, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday morning to reports of a stabbing, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release.

An adult man at the scene was pronounced dead with stab wounds, and police took Naijier Wakefield into custody.

The stabbing is believed to have occurred inside the residence as an isolated incident, authorities said.

Wakefield is set to appear in court on Monday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing, and no other details are available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.