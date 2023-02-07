Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes

Feb 7, 2023, 3:34 PM | Updated: 4:42 pm
FILE - A sign hangs outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. Th...

FILE - A sign hangs outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The IRS issued guidance Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year due to the agency’s uncertainty about the taxability of the payments. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year.

Last year, 19 states offered diverse programs that offered inflation relief payments or refunds for taxpayers. The IRS issued the guidance Friday due to the agency’s uncertainty about the taxability of the payments.

“We are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers,” the IRS said in its statement.

For residents from states such as California and Illinois, the agency is recommending that they hold off on filing their tax returns until they receive further instruction from the IRS.

If you received a state tax refund last year, here is what you need to know.

I GOT A TAX REFUND FROM MY STATE. WHAT DOES THE IRS STATEMENT MEAN FOR ME?

If you got a tax refund from your state in 2022, the IRS is recommending you hold off on filing your tax return until the agency gives further instructions. Certain states that provided these refunds have determined that these payments are not taxable for most people. What needs to be determined is if these refunds are taxable on the federal level, said Tom O’Saben, director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals.

In some states, people would get taxed if they received a tax refund in 2022 only if they itemize their deductions, said Keith Hall, president and CEO of the National Association for the Self-Employed. An example of a state that is taking this route is Virginia, which has stated that taxpayers that filed a standard deduction will not be taxed for their tax rebate. However, not all states have issued guidance on tax rebates.

WHY SHOULD I WAIT TO FILE MY RETURN?

Following the IRS recommendations is key if taxpayers want to avoid having to amend a previously filed tax return, said Hall.

“I think the IRS is trying to help people save another filing, if they had to do an amended return,” he said.

I RECEIVED A REFUND AND ALREADY FILED MY TAXES. WHAT SHOULD I DO?

The IRS is recommending that you don’t file an amended return yet. If you believe you need to file an amended return, the IRS advises you to wait until further instructions are given.

WHICH STATES OFFERED SPECIAL TAX REFUNDS IN 2022?

Special tax refunds were offered by 19 states in 2022. The list includes Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

WHAT IF I’M NOT SURE IF THIS APPLIES TO ME?

If you are not sure if you need to wait to file your taxes, Hall recommends you consult with a tax professional about your specific situation.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Darius Conner, prepares to make the first sale of vaporizer cartridges of cannabis in the "pop up" ...
Associated Press

As illegal pot dispensaries thrive, NYC goes after landlords

NEW YORK (AP) — In a renewed push to snuff out New York City’s thriving illegal cannabis market, Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan’s top prosecutor announced Tuesday that they would go after landlords who allow hundreds of illicit shops to operate. During a news conference with the mayor, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his […]
17 hours ago
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Melissa Boerst, a Lithium Nevada Corp. geologist, points...
Associated Press

US judge refuses to block Nevada lithium mine construction

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada but denied opponents’ effort to block the project in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the largest known U.S. lithium deposit. The ruling late Monday […]
17 hours ago
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz displays a bill he signed into law at the St. Paul Labor Center ...
Associated Press

Minn. governor trusts energy law will survive ND suit threat

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040, saying he’s confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota. Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum this week renewed […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman used exercise bands to strangle her three children in the family home in a well-planned assault while her husband was out for about 20 minutes picking up medicine at a pharmacy and takeout, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Tuesday. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 2/7/2023

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after the head of the Federal Reserve signaled last week’s stunningly strong jobs report isn’t likely to change where interest rates are heading on its own, as some investors had feared. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow rose. Comments from Fed chief Jerome Powell sent stocks from […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Chegg, Bed Bath & Beyond fall; Hertz, Activision rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Activision Blizzard Inc., up $4.02 to $75.60. The maker of “Call of Duty” and other video games reported strong fourth-quarter financial results. Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $13.69 to $122.97. The chipmaker announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan. Royal Caribbean Group, […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes