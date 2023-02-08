Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
UNITED STATES NEWS

Watch: President Joe Biden gives 2nd State of Union address

Feb 7, 2023, 6:50 PM | Updated: 10:28 pm
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — President Joe Biden gave his second State of the Union address in office to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on Tuesday night.

Unlike last year, Biden’s speech came before a politically divided Congress after the November midterm elections with a Republican-led House and Democrat majority in the Senate. He also addressed the nation while honing his pitch to voters ahead of his expected announcement that he will seek another term in office.

Biden talked about the economy, the two parties working together, healthcare and social services.

Since Biden’s last State of the Union speech, major bills on climate infrastructure and microchips passed, inflation caused increased prices in the U.S. and abroad, Russia’s war with Ukraine has continued on and, most recently, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off the east coast on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

Both sides of the aisle invited guests with COVID-19 restrictions laxed.

Among those sitting with first lady Jill Biden was the family of Tyre Nichols and the parents of a 3-year-old girl who has a rare form of cancer. There was U2 frontman Bono, who has worked to combat HIV/AIDS, and Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the accused gunman in a mass shooting last month in California.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders presented the primary GOP response after the speech, and U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona delivered the Republican Spanish rebuttal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

United States News

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on ...
Associated Press

President Joe Biden in State of Union attempts to reassure condition of nation

President Joe Biden called on Republicans in his State of the Union speech to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy.
22 hours ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Economic Club of Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 202...
Associated Press

Fed’s Powell: Strong hiring could force further rate hikes

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that if the U.S. job market further strengthens in the coming months or inflation readings accelerate, the Fed might have to raise its benchmark interest rate higher than it now projects.
22 hours ago
President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 202...
Associated Press

President Joe Biden aims to reassure nation in State of Union address

President Joe Biden's speech before a politically divided Congress comes as the nation struggles to make sense of confounding cross-currents at home and abroad.
22 hours ago
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)...
Associated Press

Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize

Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot.
22 hours ago
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed ...
Associated Press

Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins in Ohio

Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday.
2 days ago
Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) delivers remarks in the House Chamber during the third day of elections ...
Kevin Stone

Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona to give GOP Spanish rebuttal to Biden speech

Freshman U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona will deliver the Republican Spanish rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Watch: President Joe Biden gives 2nd State of Union address