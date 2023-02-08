Watch: President Joe Biden gives 2nd State of Union address

PHOENIX — President Joe Biden gave his second State of the Union address in office to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on Tuesday night.

Unlike last year, Biden’s speech came before a politically divided Congress after the November midterm elections with a Republican-led House and Democrat majority in the Senate. He also addressed the nation while honing his pitch to voters ahead of his expected announcement that he will seek another term in office.

Biden talked about the economy, the two parties working together, healthcare and social services.

Since Biden’s last State of the Union speech, major bills on climate infrastructure and microchips passed, inflation caused increased prices in the U.S. and abroad, Russia’s war with Ukraine has continued on and, most recently, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off the east coast on Saturday.

Both sides of the aisle invited guests with COVID-19 restrictions laxed.

Among those sitting with first lady Jill Biden was the family of Tyre Nichols and the parents of a 3-year-old girl who has a rare form of cancer. There was U2 frontman Bono, who has worked to combat HIV/AIDS, and Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the accused gunman in a mass shooting last month in California.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders presented the primary GOP response after the speech, and U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona delivered the Republican Spanish rebuttal.

