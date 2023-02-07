Close
Chegg, Bed Bath & Beyond fall; Hertz, Activision rise

Feb 7, 2023, 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:44 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $4.02 to $75.60.

The maker of “Call of Duty” and other video games reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $13.69 to $122.97.

The chipmaker announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan.

Royal Caribbean Group, up $4.92 to $74.01.

The cruise line operator’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., up $1.52 to $30.24.

The software and data company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up $1.32 to $19.

The car rental company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Chegg Inc., down $3.60 to $17.43.

The provider of online textbook rental services gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

CONSOL Energy Inc., up $4.13 to $62.45.

The coal company handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $2.85 to $3.01.

The struggling home goods retailer is hoping to raise just over $1 billion through an equity offering.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

