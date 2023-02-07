Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

After ticket flap, Springsteen’s fan magazine shutting down

Feb 7, 2023, 1:35 PM | Updated: 1:49 pm
FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour on Wednesday, ...

FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Backstreets, a magazine and website that has served Springsteen's fans for 43 years, is shutting down, its publisher writing that he has been disillusioned by the debate over ticket prices for their hero's current tour. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — A magazine and website that has served Bruce Springsteen’s fans for 43 years is shutting down, with its publisher writing that he’s been disillusioned by the debate over ticket prices for their hero’s current tour.

Backstreets had been an unusually robust publication that imposed journalistic rigor on its writing and photography, while leaving no doubt of its fan worship.

But the complaints about high ticket prices left people there “dispirited, downhearted and yes, disillusioned,” publisher Christopher Phillips wrote late last week in a post announcing the shutdown.

“Disappointment is a common feeling among hardcore fans in the Backstreets community,” he wrote. Phillips did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, said that “we are very sorry to hear the news of Backstreets closing and want to thank Chris Phillips for his 30 years of dedication on behalf of Springsteen fans everywhere. “

There was an uproar among some Springsteen fans when tickets first went on sale last summer, particularly over Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model, which sent tickets soaring to $5,000 or more when there was high demand. At a congressional hearing last month following the fiasco over Ticketmaster’s handling of Taylor Swift tour tickets, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana suggested major artists like Springsteen and Swift should demand fee caps.

Springsteen’s team has defended the prices as being in line with what is charged today by many of his peers. Like many artists, he says he’s annoyed when unscrupulous ticket brokers — not the musicians — benefit from high markups.

Ticketmaster has said the vast majority of fans were able to buy tickets at face value, which averaged $202. The tour began Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

Many Springsteen fans have been with him for decades, appreciating his working class New Jersey roots, and can remember when a ticket for a four-hour, high-energy show on the “Darkness on the Edge of Town” tour in 1978 could be had for $7.50.

That’s not reality anymore. Springsteen hasn’t backed down, telling Rolling Stone magazine that fans unhappy with the price after seeing the show can have their money back.

“You certainly don’t like to be the poster boy for high ticket prices,” he told the magazine, but said you have to own your decisions and do your best.”

Phillips wrote that many Backstreets readers have lost interest because they can’t afford to go to the show.

He said he hadn’t given up on being a fan of Springsteen’s music, and that others shouldn’t, either.

“We simply realized that we would not be able to cover this tour with the drive and sense of purpose with which we’ve operated continuously since 1980,” he wrote. “That determination came with a quickening sense that we’d reach the end of an era.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour on Wednesday, ...
Associated Press

After ticket flap, Springsteen’s fan magazine shutting down

NEW YORK (AP) — A magazine and website that has served Bruce Springsteen’s fans for 43 years is shutting down, with its publisher writing that he’s been disillusioned by the debate over ticket prices for their hero’s current tour. Backstreets had been an unusually robust publication that imposed journalistic rigor on its writing and photography, […]
14 hours ago
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2...
Associated Press

Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred […]
14 hours ago
A sign near the entrance of the Reedy Creek Improvement District administration building is seen Mo...
Associated Press

Disney faces losing control of its kingdom with Florida bill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney’s government in Florida has been the envy of any private business, with its unprecedented powers in deciding what to build and how to build it at the Walt Disney World Resort, issuing bonds and holding the ability to build its own nuclear plant if it wanted. Those days are numbered […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $3.03 to $77.14 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $2.70 to $83.69 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 9 cents to $2.46 a gallon. March heating oil rose 13 cents $2.90 a gallon. March natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.58 per […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Protests over cash shortage as Nigeria banknote switch looms

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — New clashes Tuesday between protesters and security forces in southern Nigeria left at least one person injured, amid demonstrations against a cash shortage caused by the West African nation’s push to rapidly phase out its old currency notes. Protesters targeted facilities of some banks accused of withholding the new banknotes ahead […]
14 hours ago
FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in A...
Associated Press

Delta is raising pay as airlines cope with travel rebound

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines said Tuesday it will raise pay for its non-union employees by 5% on April 1 and increase a pool used for merit raises. Among those getting the increases will be flight attendants, who have been the target of several close organizing campaigns by unions. The raises are far more […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
After ticket flap, Springsteen’s fan magazine shutting down