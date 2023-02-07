Close
ARIZONA NEWS

10-year-old boy dies after getting hit by vehicle Tuesday morning in Phoenix

Feb 7, 2023, 1:45 PM | Updated: 4:28 pm
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy died after getting hit by a vehicle in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Jayveon Grant was struck near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

He died after he was taken to a hospital, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene. Police don’t think impairment was a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.

