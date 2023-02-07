Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Jessica Pegula reveals her mother Kim Pegula’s health crisis

Feb 7, 2023, 11:32 AM | Updated: 1:10 pm
FILE - Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula stands on the field before an NFL football game, in Arlin...

FILE - Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula stands on the field before an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 28, 2019. Pro tennis player Jessica Pegula has revealed that her mother, Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula, went into cardiac arrest in June and is "improving every day" as she deals with significant language and memory issues. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Pro tennis player Jessica Pegula has revealed that her mother, Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres co-owner and president Kim Pegula, went into cardiac arrest in June and is still recovering while dealing with significant language and memory issues.

In an essay that The Players’ Tribune published Tuesday, Jessica Pegula detailed for the first time the medical crisis that abruptly removed her mother from the public eye and suggested that her mother may not resume the same level of involvement in the family’s sports franchises.

Kim Pegula, she wrote, went into cardiac arrest while sleeping and received lifesaving CPR from another daughter until paramedics arrived and restored her heartbeat. The family previously said only that Kim Pegula was receiving medical care for “some unexpected health issues” that arose shortly after she celebrated her 53rd birthday.

“My mom is working hard in her recovery, she is improving, but where she ends up is still unknown,” Jessica Pegula, 28, wrote.

She said she decided to write about her mother’s ordeal after Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati in what Pegula described as “some bizarre, messed-up, full circle moment.”

“My stomach sunk because it felt like the exact same thing all over again. I was sitting on the bench for a tennis event in Sydney, Australia. I wanted to throw up,” wrote Jessica Pegula, who is No. 4 in the WTA’s singles rankings. “I was supposed to go on for mixed doubles in 15 minutes and I remember telling one of my teammates, `I am a little freaked out right now, this is too close to home, and I feel like I am going to have a panic attack.'”

As Hamlin began his recovery, Jessica Pegula joined in an outpouring of support from fans and the NFL and wore a white screen-printed patch with Hamlin’s uniform number while playing at the Australian Open. “It didn’t feel like it was just for him, it felt like it was for my mom as well,” she said.

Jessica Pegula had been home in Florida months earlier when she got a call from her sister, Kelly, around midnight on their mother’s birthday and learned that their mother was being rushed to the hospital.

“My mom was asleep when my dad woke up to her going into cardiac arrest and she was unresponsive for quite a while,” she wrote. Kelly Pegula, who was staying with their parents, performed CPR — just three months after telling her family that she planned to become certified in the procedure for a job.

“I remember her telling us what she was doing in our family group chat,” Jessica Pegula wrote, “and my mom even responded, `Nice Kells! Now if we have a heart attack you can revive us.'”

Today, Kim Pegula “can read, write, and understand pretty well, but she has trouble finding the words to respond,” Jessica Pegula wrote. “It is hard to deal with and it takes a lot of patience to communicate with her, but I thank God every day that we can still communicate with her at all. The doctors continue to be blown away by her recovery, considering where she started, and her determination is the driving force of that.”

As the first woman to serve as president of an NHL and NFL team at the same time, Kim Pegula “lived it and loved it, and it was felt by everyone she met,” Jessica Pegula wrote. “Now we come to the realization that all of that is most likely gone. That she won’t be able to be that person anymore.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - Jessica Pegula, of the U.S., plays a forehand shot during a fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 22, 2023. She has revealed that her mother, Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula, went into cardiac arrest in June and is "improving every day" as she deals with significant language and memory issues. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) FILE - Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula stands on the field before an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 28, 2019. Pro tennis player Jessica Pegula has revealed that her mother, Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula, went into cardiac arrest in June and is "improving every day" as she deals with significant language and memory issues. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

AP

Darius Conner, prepares to make the first sale of vaporizer cartridges of cannabis in the "pop up" ...
Associated Press

As illegal pot dispensaries thrive, NYC goes after landlords

NEW YORK (AP) — In a renewed push to snuff out New York City’s thriving illegal cannabis market, Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan’s top prosecutor announced Tuesday that they would go after landlords who allow hundreds of illicit shops to operate. During a news conference with the mayor, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his […]
16 hours ago
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Melissa Boerst, a Lithium Nevada Corp. geologist, points...
Associated Press

US judge refuses to block Nevada lithium mine construction

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada but denied opponents’ effort to block the project in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the largest known U.S. lithium deposit. The ruling late Monday […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 2/7/2023

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after the head of the Federal Reserve signaled last week’s stunningly strong jobs report isn’t likely to change where interest rates are heading on its own, as some investors had feared. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow rose. Comments from Fed chief Jerome Powell sent stocks from […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Chegg, Bed Bath & Beyond fall; Hertz, Activision rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Activision Blizzard Inc., up $4.02 to $75.60. The maker of “Call of Duty” and other video games reported strong fourth-quarter financial results. Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $13.69 to $122.97. The chipmaker announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan. Royal Caribbean Group, […]
16 hours ago
This photo provided by Rakuten Rewards shows Alicia Silverstone in a scene from Rakuten Rewards 202...
Associated Press

Will Ferrell, Alicia Silverstone star in Super Bowl ads

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest, glitziest stage. Big name advertisers from Netflix to Google are paying as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the big game on Sunday, in order to capture the attention of the roughly 100 million viewers who tune in each year. In order […]
16 hours ago
This photo provided by Bud Light shows a scene from Bud Light 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot. Bi...
Associated Press

Will Ferrell, Alicia Silverstone star in Super Bowl ads

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest, glitziest stage. Big name advertisers from Netflix to Google are paying as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the big game on Sunday, in order to capture the attention of the roughly 100 million viewers who tune in each year. In order […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Jessica Pegula reveals her mother Kim Pegula’s health crisis