ARIZONA NEWS

Rosso Italian upscale restaurant opening soon in downtown Phoenix

Feb 8, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 7:21 am
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com
Rosso Italian (Pomo Restaurant Group Photo) Rosso Italian (Pomo Restaurant Group Photo) Rosso Italian's Gnocchi Burrata (Pomo Restaurant Group Photo) Rosso Italian's tagliata di manzo (Pomo Restaurant Group Photo)

PHOENIX — A new upscale Italian restaurant concept from the minds behind Pomo Pizzeria is coming to downtown Phoenix.

Rosso Italian is set to debut in late February at First and Jefferson streets in the CityScape complex, Pomo Restaurant Group announced last week. An exact opening date wasn’t scheduled.

The 5,000-square-foot space, which used to house The Strand Urban Italian, includes bar seating and a pet-friendly patio.

“I have always harbored a dream of expanding Pomo Restaurant Group with a new twist,” owner Stefano Fabbri said in a press release. “When the opportunity presented itself, I knew the timing was perfect.

“The energy and vibe of downtown Phoenix combined with the perfect location and ambiance solidified my belief that Rosso Italian would be the ultimate dining experience.”

In addition to Pomo’s signature Napoletana pizzas, Rosso Italian will serve plates such as tagliata di manzo, pork chop Milanese, house-made gnocchi burrata, fusilloni Rosso, yellowtail crudo tuna tartare burrata and beef carpaccio.

Pomo Pizzeria has three Valley locations, in downtown Phoenix, the Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix and The Shops Gainey Village in Scottsdale.

