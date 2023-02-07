Close
Tickets for Beyoncé’s 1st concert of world tour sell out

Feb 7, 2023, 9:14 AM | Updated: 1:39 pm
FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for "Renaissance" at the 65t...

FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for "Renaissance" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tickets for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” world tour which kicks off in Stockholm in May have been sold out “after a high ticket pressure." A new second concert in the Swedish capital was announced Tuesday when the sale started. The concerts are part of her highly anticipated tour and it was her first single tour in five years. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tickets for the first concert of Beyoncé’s upcoming “Renaissance” world tour sold out Tuesday, and concert management group Live Nation said a second concert in Stockholm was added because of the high demand.

The tour starts in Sweden in May and is scheduled to include stops in London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and the United States. The last expected concert is set for Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

No details were given on how quickly the R&B superstar’s fans snapped up all the tickets for her May 10 Stockholm show. Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday for the second show in Sweden’s capital on May 11. Beyoncé will perform both concerts at the Friends Arena, a multi-purpose stadium with a retractable roof and a concert audience capacity of 65,000.

This year’s performance’s will be will be Beyoncé’s first solo world tour since her “Formation” tour in 2016. She last appeared in Stockholm in 2018 while touring with her husband, Jay Z.

“Renaissance,” the album Beyoncé released last year, is a celebration of dance music.

At Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Beyoncé won for best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording, best dance/electronic album and best traditional R&B performance. She has now won a total of 32 Grammys.

