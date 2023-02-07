Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound US 60 to close at Higley Road overnight Tuesday for maintenance

Feb 7, 2023, 10:00 AM
(Screenshot via ADOT Webcam)...
(Screenshot via ADOT Webcam)
(Screenshot via ADOT Webcam)
BY

PHOENIX – A section of an East Valley freeway will be shut down overnight Tuesday for maintenance work, state transportation officials said.

Eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 will be closed between Higley and Power roads in Mesa from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement upkeep, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Eastbound on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road also will be closed.

The agency said drivers can exit at Higley Road then detour on Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to get back to the highway via Power Road.

Work on improvement projects will continue but highways will be free of full closures through Feb. 15 to limit impact on Super Bowl-related traffic and other special events, ADOT said.

