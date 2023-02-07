Pedestrian killed in downtown Phoenix collision; 1 vehicle leaves scene

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed in a collision involving two vehicles in downtown Phoenix early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Seventh and Polk streets around 4 a.m. and found a man with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victim, whose identity wasn’t released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Police said one of the vehicles involved remained on the scene and the other left.

Impairment isn’t believed to be a factor for the driver who stayed, police said.

Investigators are working to track down the vehicle that took off and determine what caused the collision.

No other details were immediately available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.