ARIZONA NEWS

Police: Unidentified body found floating in Mesa golf course lake

Feb 7, 2023, 8:11 AM
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX – A body was found in a lake on a Mesa golf course Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Mesa Police Department said a worker at Dobson Ranch Golf Course called around 5:10 a.m. to report he thought he saw a body in the water.

When officers arrived, the worker directed them to the location on the 18-hole course near Baseline and Dobson roads.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department personnel also arrived and determined efforts would be recovery, not rescue.

No other details were made available.

Police: Unidentified body found floating in Mesa golf course lake