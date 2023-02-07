ARIZONA NEWS
Police: Unidentified body found floating in Mesa golf course lake
Feb 7, 2023, 8:11 AM
PHOENIX – A body was found in a lake on a Mesa golf course Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The Mesa Police Department said a worker at Dobson Ranch Golf Course called around 5:10 a.m. to report he thought he saw a body in the water.
When officers arrived, the worker directed them to the location on the 18-hole course near Baseline and Dobson roads.
Mesa Fire and Medical Department personnel also arrived and determined efforts would be recovery, not rescue.
No other details were made available.
