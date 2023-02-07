Close
French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes

Feb 7, 2023, 2:23 AM | Updated: 6:09 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PARIS (AP) — Public transportation, schools and electricity, oil and gas supplies were disrupted in France as demonstrators took to the streets Tuesday for a third round of nationwide strikes and protests against the government’s pension reform plans.

The demonstrations came a day after French lawmakers began debating a pension bill that would raise the minimum retirement from 62 to 64. The bill is the flagship legislation of President Emmanuel Macron’s second term. He described it last week as “indispensable when you compare to (other countries) in Europe.”

Thousands of protesters started marching in the southern cities of Nice and Marseille. An afternoon protest against the Macron’s pension reforms was scheduled to take place in Paris.

Last week, an estimated 1.27 million people demonstrated, according to authorities, more than in the first big protest day on Jan. 19. More demonstrations, called by France’s eight main unions, were planned for Saturday.

Rail operator SNCF said train traffic was severely disrupted Tuesday across the country, including on its high-speed network. International lines to Britain and Switzerland were affected. The Paris metro was also disrupted.

Saad Kadiui, 37, a consulting cabinet chief who had to go through a disrupted Paris train station Tuesday, said he did support the strikes, which he called “wearisome.” “There are other ways to protest over the pension reform,” he said.

Kadiui supports the principle of the pension reform but wants the bill to be improved at parliament. “I think that for some jobs, 64 is too late,” he said.

Power producer EDF said the protest movement led to temporarily reduced electricity supplies, without causing blackouts. More than half of the workforce was on strike at the TotalEnergies refineries, according to the company.

The Education Ministry said close to 13% of teachers were on strike, a decrease compared to last week’s protest day. A third of French regions were on scheduled school breaks Tuesday.

Macron vowed to go ahead with the changes, despite opinion polls showing growing opposition. The bill would gradually increase the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 and accelerate a planned measure providing that people must have worked for at least 43 years to be entitled to a full pension, among other measures.

The debate at the National Assembly and the Senate is expected to last several weeks.

Opposition lawmakers have proposed more than 20,000 amendments to the bill debated on Monday, mostly by the left-wing Nupes coalition.

Philippe Martinez, secretary general of the powerful CGT union, called on the government and lawmakers to “listen to the people.” Speaking on French radio network RT, he denounced Macron’s attitude as “playing with fire,”

Macron wants to show that “he is able to pass a reform, no matter what’s the public opinion, what the citizens think,” Martinez asserted.

The head of the CFDT union, Laurent Berger, also called on the government to “listen” to the crowd that took to the streets. “One can only respond to social tension through the democratic exercise of power,” he told French newspaper La Croix.

