Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Japan games maker Nintendo’s profit slips amid chips crunch

Feb 7, 2023, 2:04 AM | Updated: 2:16 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese video game maker Nintendo recorded a slight drop in in profit in April to December as it maintained strong sales of its Switch console games.

Nintendo Co.’s net profit in the first nine months of the fiscal year through March was 346 billion yen ($2.6 billion), down 5.8% from 367 billion yen in the same period of the previous year.

Nintendo, the Kyoto-based maker of Pokemon and Super Mario video games, did not provide a breakdown of quarterly numbers.

Among the games selling well were “Splatoon 3,” a paint-shooting game, “Pokemon Scarlet and Violet” and “Nintendo Switch Sports.”

Nintendo sold fewer machines compared to a year earlier, partly because a shortage in computer chips, a critical part for the console, due to disruptions from the pandemic crimped production, the company said.

Nintendo lowered its full fiscal year profit forecast to 370 billion yen ($2.8 billion), from the 400 billion yen ($3 billion) it had projected in November. Previous fiscal year profit was 477.7 billion yen.

This fiscal year’s nine-month sales totaled nearly 1.3 trillion yen ($10 billion), down 1.9% from a year earlier.

Nintendo earlier was more bullish about its performance because an increase in people staying home during the pandemic boosted its sales.

That advantage is likely wearing off now that pandemic restrictions have eased and people increasingly are traveling and working outside their homes both in Japan and the rest of the world.

Nintendo expects to sell 18 million Switch consoles in the current fiscal year, down from an earlier forecast of 21 million Switch machines that was cut to 19 million machines late last year.

Cumulative Switch sales around the world have topped 122 million machines.

Japanese exporters like Nintendo have gotten a boost in profits from the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies. That lifts the value of their overseas earnings when converted into yen.

The U.S. dollar is now trading at about 130 yen after rising to about 150 Japanese yen a few months ago.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

A computer screen displays a notice blocking the Wikipedia website through an online news site in I...
Associated Press

Wikipedia again up and running as Pakistan lifts ban on site

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan lifted its ban on Wikipedia services before dawn Tuesday, after the country’s media regulator blocked the site last week for not removing purportedly blasphemous content, claiming it hurts the sentiments of Muslims. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered the unblocking late on Monday, according to a government statement. The site was blocked […]
2 hours ago
A woman walks in front of SoftBank store in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Jan. 20, 2020. Japane...
Associated Press

Japan’s SoftBank logs $5.9B loss as tech investments tumble

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese investor SoftBank Group reported Tuesday that it sank into a deep loss for the October-December quarter, slammed by the global plunge in technology shares. SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a 783 billion yen ($5.9 billion) loss for the fiscal third quarter, a reversal from the 29 billion yen profit recorded the […]
2 hours ago
FILE - A logo of BP is seen at a gas station in London, on Nov. 1, 2022. British energy company BP ...
Associated Press

UK energy company BP’s profits double to $27.7 billion

LONDON (AP) — British energy firm BP reported record annual earnings on Tuesday, fueling demands that the U.K. government boost taxes for companies benefiting from the high price of oil and natural gas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. London-based BP said underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of […]
2 hours ago
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Se...
Associated Press

Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company’s finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs, the company said. “We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs,” Boeing said in a statement Monday. “While no […]
1 day ago
A currency trader watches monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (...
Associated Press

Global stocks mixed after Wall St sinks on rate fears

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday as traders looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues to interest rate plans after Japanese wages rose and Australia’s central bank hiked its key rate again. London and Shanghai gained. Frankfurt, Tokyo and Wall Street futures declined. Oil prices rose. […]
1 day ago
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, left, listens as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albane...
Associated Press

Australian, New Zealand leaders’ talk focuses on China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and New Zealand prime ministers met Tuesday to talk about China’s importance to their national economies, resolving to voice their disagreements with their most important trading partner that is becoming more assertive in their region. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins made Australia the destination of his first overseas trip […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Japan games maker Nintendo’s profit slips amid chips crunch