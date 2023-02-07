Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Wikipedia again up and running as Pakistan lifts ban on site

Feb 7, 2023, 12:44 AM | Updated: 3:08 am
A computer screen displays a notice blocking the Wikipedia website through an online news site in I...

A computer screen displays a notice blocking the Wikipedia website through an online news site in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Pakistan's media regulator said Monday it blocked Wikipedia services in the country for hurting Muslim sentiment by not removing allegedly blasphemous content from the site. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan lifted its ban on Wikipedia services before dawn Tuesday, after the country’s media regulator blocked the site last week for not removing purportedly blasphemous content, claiming it hurts the sentiments of Muslims.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered the unblocking late on Monday, according to a government statement. The site was blocked on Friday by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, after a deadline expired that Pakistan gave to Wikipedia to remove the controversial content.

The ban drew criticism and many condemned Islamabad’s action, saying it was a blow to digital rights and deprived the public of the right to seek knowledge.

As anger grew, Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Sharif’s five-member committee had looked into the matter and ordered Wikipedia services be restored immediately.

The government has not provided any explanation or details about the content it deemed anti-Islam, and the media regulator never explained what content was purportedly hurting Muslim sentiments in Pakistan.

Under Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or its figures can be sentenced to death, although the country has yet to carry out capital punishment for blasphemy.

But even allegations of the offense are often enough to provoke mob violence and even deadly attacks. International and domestic rights groups say that accusations of blasphemy have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores.

The Wikimedia Foundation welcomed the lifting of the ban. Its statement said the lifting of the ban “means that the people of Pakistan can continue to benefit from and participate” in the growth of a global movement “to spread and share knowledge that is verified, reliable and free.”

In the past, Pakistan briefly banned TikTok twice for uploading immoral content. Also, in 2008, Pakistan banned YouTube over videos depicting the Prophet Muhammad, drawing angry nationwide protests as Muslims consider any physical depiction of the prophet blasphemous.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes

PARIS (AP) — Public transportation, schools and electricity, oil and gas supplies were disrupted on Tuesday in France as demonstrators were taking to the streets for a third round of nationwide strikes and protests against the government’s pension reform plans. The demonstrations come a day after the debate on the bill started at parliament. Last […]
3 hours ago
FILE - Denmark Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Jakob Ellemann-Jensen arrives to atten...
Associated Press

Denmark’s defense minister takes sick leave after checkup

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s defense minister has taken a leave of absence for an undetermined period of time after he felt unwell and went to a Copenhagen hospital for a medical checkup last week. The 49-year-old Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, who is also deputy prime minister, heads the Liberals that are part of Denmark’s governing three-party […]
3 hours ago
Associated Press

Japan games maker Nintendo’s profit slips amid chips crunch

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese video game maker Nintendo recorded a slight drop in in profit in April to December as it maintained strong sales of its Switch console games. Nintendo Co.’s net profit in the first nine months of the fiscal year through March was 346 billion yen ($2.6 billion), down 5.8% from 367 billion […]
3 hours ago
A woman walks in front of SoftBank store in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Jan. 20, 2020. Japane...
Associated Press

Japan’s SoftBank logs $5.9B loss as tech investments tumble

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese investor SoftBank Group reported Tuesday that it sank into a deep loss for the October-December quarter, slammed by the global plunge in technology shares. SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a 783 billion yen ($5.9 billion) loss for the fiscal third quarter, a reversal from the 29 billion yen profit recorded the […]
3 hours ago
FILE - A logo of BP is seen at a gas station in London, on Nov. 1, 2022. British energy company BP ...
Associated Press

UK energy company BP’s profits double to $27.7 billion

LONDON (AP) — British energy firm BP reported record annual earnings on Tuesday, fueling demands that the U.K. government boost taxes for companies benefiting from the high price of oil and natural gas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. London-based BP said underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of […]
3 hours ago
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Se...
Associated Press

Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company’s finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs, the company said. “We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs,” Boeing said in a statement Monday. “While no […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Wikipedia again up and running as Pakistan lifts ban on site