ARIZONA NEWS

4 children missing in Mesa after being taken by father

Feb 6, 2023, 7:07 PM | Updated: 9:01 pm
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
Tatiana Washington (Mesa police photo) Devon Washington (Mesa police photo) Dequan Washington (Mesa police photo) Lashaun Washington (Mesa police photo)

PHOENIX — The Mesa Police Department is searching for four children that were taken by their father on Sunday.

Dequan (8), Tatiana (10), Lashaun (13) and Devon (14) Washington were taken by their non-custodial father, Devon M. Washington, during a supervised visit with the children on Sunday. DCS has custody of all four children.

A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was issued instead of an Amber Alert because the father has never hurt or threatened to hurt the children. The alerts have been sent statewide.

They are believed to be in a white 2016 Toyota Rav4 with AZ license plate N9A25H, Mesa police said in a press release.

The vehicle has dents on the front driver’s side fender.

The father has a history of drug abuse, violent tendencies and mental health issues, according to the release.

If anyone has any information on the children, their father or the vehicle, contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.

