Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital adds state-of-the-art cardiac MRI system

Feb 7, 2023, 12:00 PM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital Photo) (Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital Photo) (Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital Photo) (Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital Photo) (Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital Photo) (Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital Photo)

PHOENIX — Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital added the newest gadget to its arsenal, a state-of-the-art MRI system.

The $4.3 million system will be used to detect or monitor disease through detailed pictures of the structures within and around the heart, according to a press release.

The machine delivered to the medical facility near 19th Street and Thomas Road features a magnet that weighs around 10,500 pounds and measures 7 feet by 7 feet.

The magnet’s pull is 30,000 times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic pull.

“Cardiac MRI is a tool unique in its capabilities,” Dr. Nickalaus Gramze, medical director of cardiac imaging, said.

RELATED STORIES

The machine can also see the major arteries within the body to assess for aneurysms or blockages.

“Cardiac MRI can accomplish much of what is traditionally done in an echocardiogram or nuclear stress test but with a much higher degree of accuracy, reliability and safety,” Gramze said.

Since the magnet is “always on,” after it is up and running, safety precautions will be put in place.

MRI room walls are constructed with radio frequency shielding to lessen the strong magnetic pull and people are required to undergo special screening to make sure no metal is present.

Crews had to deconstruct part of the hospital during installation. Windows, doors and walls were removed to make enough room to get the magnet inside the hospital.

A large, specialized crane was brought in to lift the magnet and place it indoors.

From there, workers pushed and pulled the magnet down hallways that were almost too narrow to pass through.

“This is a great way to start 2023 and kick off Heart Month with additions to our hospital that benefit quality patient care,” Stephen Garner, CEO of Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital and Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Man accused of intentionally driving into 2 people in northwest Phoenix

A man was arrested for allegedly hitting two people with his truck on purpose in northwest Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.
12 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett, left, Instagram Screenshot/Maison Des Champs, right)...
Danny Shapiro

Anti-abortion activist scales skyscraper in downtown Phoenix

An anti-abortion activist was seen scaling the massive Chase Tower building in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning.
12 hours ago
(Screenshot via ADOT Webcam)...
KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60 to close at Higley Road overnight Tuesday for maintenance

A section of an East Valley freeway will be shut down overnight Tuesday for maintenance work, state transportation officials said.
12 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed in downtown Phoenix collision; 1 vehicle leaves scene

A pedestrian was killed in a collision involving two vehicles in downtown Phoenix early Tuesday, authorities said.
12 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Police: Unidentified body found floating in Mesa golf course lake

A body was found in a lake on a Mesa golf course Tuesday morning, authorities said.
12 hours ago
(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)...
Griselda Zetino

Empty seats: Reversing chronic absenteeism rates in Arizona schools will take time

The rate of students missing too many school days spiked following the pandemic in Arizona, and now schools are on the hunt for solutions.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital adds state-of-the-art cardiac MRI system