Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Britcoin? UK gets closer to launching a digital currency

Feb 6, 2023, 3:31 PM | Updated: 3:42 pm
British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gestures before speaking to the media at Victoria Place Shopping Cen...

British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gestures before speaking to the media at Victoria Place Shopping Centre, Woking, in response to the Bank of England Monetary Policy Report, Thursday Feb. 2, 2023. PA Photo. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

(Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LONDON (AP) — Britcoin is moving closer to reality.

U.K. authorities on Monday said British businesses and consumers are likely to need a digital version of the pound, formally asking for public comment on the idea of introducing a central bank digital currency.

Britain, home to the world’s second-biggest financial center, is trailing former colonies such as Nigeria, the Bahamas and Jamaica in rolling out a digital currency. More than 80% of the world’s central banks are considering launching digital currencies or have already done so, according to the consultant PwC.

“While cash is here to stay, a digital pound issued and backed by the Bank of England could be a new way to pay that’s trusted, accessible and easy to use,” Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said in a statement. “That’s why we want to investigate what is possible first, whilst always making sure we protect financial stability.”

The call for public input comes almost two years after the Treasury and Bank of England said they were considering introducing a digital currency.

While Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested naming the initiative “Britcoin” when he was Treasury chief, the Bank of England has stressed that the potential currency shouldn’t be confused with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Backed by the central bank, the new currency would be “reliable and retain its value over time,” in contrast to cryptocurrencies that can fluctuate wildly and threaten the holdings of investors, the Bank of England says on its website.

That industry has been particularly unstable in recent months, escalating calls for greater regulation. Crypto crashes last year tanked assets, while crypto exchange FTX’s multibillion-dollar collapse and bankruptcy in November triggered fraud charges against founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

The proposed digital currency would be denominated in pounds, with 10 pounds of digital currency always equal to a 10-pound note, the bank said. Held in a digital wallet, the currency could be used to pay for goods and services electronically.

Supporters of central bank digital currencies say they make digital transactions easier and cheaper and expand access to the financial system because they can be used by people who don’t have bank accounts.

This is one of the reasons the Bahamas became the first country to introduce a digital currency in 2020. Nigeria and Jamaica have since followed suit, with China and more than 20 other countries running trial projects. The U.S. and European Union are considering introducing digital currencies.

But digital currencies also present risks, including cyberattacks, privacy concerns and the danger that they can be used by criminals.

Because money invested in central bank digital currencies is safer than a bank deposit, they also may draw savings away from commercial banks and weaken the financial system, critics argue.

A digital pound would have “risks but no obvious benefits,” former Bank of England Gov. Mervyn King, now a member of the House of Lords, said recently.

While such digital currencies may be useful in countries that don’t have effective banking systems, that’s not the case in the Britain, he said.

“The government has said that it wants the U.K. to be at the forefront of innovation, crypto-assets and fintech, but we need to be selective and not driven by a misplaced enthusiasm for all things crypto,” King said.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 201...
Associated Press

Google hopes ‘Bard’ will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI

Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard,” a conversational service apparently aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. Bard initially will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers” before being widely released later this year, according to a Monday […]
16 hours ago
Lizzo performs a medley at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (...
Associated Press

Grammys rebound from COVID years, reach 12.4 million viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 12.4 million people tuned in to watch stars Harry Styles, Lizzo and Bad Bunny perform at the Grammy Awards, along with a tribute to 50 years of rap history. That’s up from the pandemic-affected broadcasts of the last two years, the Nielsen company said on Monday. Live viewership was […]
16 hours ago
FILE - A walkway leading into the school in Wales, Alaska, where a 24-year-old woman and her 1-year...
Associated Press

Polar bear in fatal Alaska attack was in poor health

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear that killed a young mother and her baby last month in western Alaska was likely an older animal in poor physical condition, but tests came back negative for pathogens that affect the brain and cause aggressive behavior, officials said. Dr. Kimberlee Beckmen, a state wildlife veterinarian, collected and […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Fire engulfs Chicago-area warehouse; smoke seen for miles

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Fire swept through a commercial warehouse Monday in suburban Chicago, producing a smoke plume that could be seen for miles. The morning fire at Morgan Li, a maker of fixtures and furniture in Chicago Heights, was extinguished around noon, city spokesman David Ormsby said. No injuries were reported. The cause […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 2/6/2023

Stocks slipped again on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Monday, its second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the jobs market dented the market’s hopes that interest rates would ease. The Nasdaq and the Dow also fell. The sharpest action was again in the bond market, where expectations are rising for […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Tyson Foods, Dell fall; Tesla, Life Storage rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Tyson Foods Inc., down $2.95 to $61.08. The meat producer’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts. Dell Technologies Inc., down $1.28 to $40.96. The computer maker said it is cutting about 5% of its workforce. Tesla Inc., […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Britcoin? UK gets closer to launching a digital currency