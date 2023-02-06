Close
Fire engulfs Chicago-area warehouse; smoke seen for miles

Feb 6, 2023, 2:41 PM | Updated: 2:48 pm
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Fire swept through a commercial warehouse Monday in suburban Chicago, producing a smoke plume that could be seen for miles.

The morning fire at Morgan Li, a maker of fixtures and furniture in Chicago Heights, was extinguished around noon, city spokesman David Ormsby said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

“While the damage of the fire is massive, the most important thing is that all our people are safe and accounted for,” Morgan Li said on Facebook.

“We will do everything we can to rebuild what was lost and continue to support our people and the entire Chicago Heights community,” the company said.

Morgan Li announced a year ago that it had acquired the Chicago Heights property.

“The location of the fire is one of our five manufacturing facilities and we will continue to support our customers throughout the other operational locations,” the company said.

