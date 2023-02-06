Close
Tyson Foods, Dell fall; Tesla, Life Storage rise

Feb 6, 2023, 2:26 PM | Updated: 2:36 pm
BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tyson Foods Inc., down $2.95 to $61.08.

The meat producer’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Dell Technologies Inc., down $1.28 to $40.96.

The computer maker said it is cutting about 5% of its workforce.

Tesla Inc., up $4.78 to $194.76.

The electric vehicle maker raised prices on its Model Y in the U.S.

Life Storage Inc., up $12.47 to $123.05.

Public Storage is offering to buy the self-storage company.

Danaher Corp., down $6.10 to $263.75.

The industrial and medical device maker is reportedly interested in buying Catalent.

Newmont Corp., down $2.25 to $47.60.

The gold producer is offering to buy Newcrest Mining.

Children’s Place Inc., down $1.91 to $44.75.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain warned investors that it expects to report a loss during for the fourth quarter.

Energizer Holdings Inc., down $1.83 to $35.42.

The battery and personal care products company reported weak fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

