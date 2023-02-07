Want to bet on Super Bowl? It’s legal in Arizona, but watch out for scams

PHOENIX — It’s perfectly legal bet on the Super Bowl and other sporting events in Arizona, but bad actors could be lurking with the big game in town.

“We’re concerned … that this is an opportunity for scam artists and scammers to take advantage of people who might want to engage in sports betting,” Attorney General Kris Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM last week.

Arizona is the first state where it’s legal to bet on sports to host a Super Bowl, but it won’t be the last. Next year’ NFL championship game is set for the gambling mecca of Las Vegas, and more states across the U.S. have been legalizing wagering.

Mayes said residents and visitors should be careful to use only authorized sportsbooks when placing bets, either online or in person, or they might lose their money regardless of how Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles ends.

With the Super Bowl approaching, @AZAGMayes gives tips to consumers thinking about making online sports bets. https://t.co/FIL21mg7Dc — Attorney General Alliance (@AGAlliance1) February 3, 2023

A list of authorized vendors in the state can be found on the Arizona Department of Gaming website. There’s also a catalog of events that are approved for wagering.

“If people suspect illegal gaming and gambling operations going on, they can always reach out to my office and report that or they can also reach out to the Department of Gaming,” Mayes said.

Anybody who may have been victim of fraud should contact the Attorney General’s Office.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Kate Ourada contributed to this report.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.