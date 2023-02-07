Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Want to bet on Super Bowl? It’s legal in Arizona, but watch out for scams

Feb 7, 2023, 4:15 AM
State Farm Stadium with Super Bowl XLVII logo on exterior in Glendale, Arizona....
(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)
(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — It’s perfectly legal bet on the Super Bowl and other sporting events in Arizona, but bad actors could be lurking with the big game in town.

“We’re concerned … that this is an opportunity for scam artists and scammers to take advantage of people who might want to engage in sports betting,” Attorney General Kris Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM last week.

Arizona is the first state where it’s legal to bet on sports to host a Super Bowl, but it won’t be the last. Next year’ NFL championship game is set for the gambling mecca of Las Vegas, and more states across the U.S. have been legalizing wagering.

Mayes said residents and visitors should be careful to use only authorized sportsbooks when placing bets, either online or in person, or they might lose their money regardless of how Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles ends.

A list of authorized vendors in the state can be found on the Arizona Department of Gaming website. There’s also a catalog of events that are approved for wagering.

RELATED STORIES

“If people suspect illegal gaming and gambling operations going on, they can always reach out to my office and report that or they can also reach out to the Department of Gaming,” Mayes said.

Anybody who may have been victim of fraud should contact the Attorney General’s Office.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Kate Ourada contributed to this report.

