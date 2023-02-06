Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters

Feb 6, 2023, 11:50 AM | Updated: 11:58 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Middle seats at many U.S. movie theaters just got more expensive.

AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, on Monday unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie ticket costs. Seats in the middle of the auditorium will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper.

AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations and, by the end of the year, will be in place at all domestic AMC theaters during showings after 4 p.m.

Seats classified as “standard sightline” will be at the regular price. If you want to pay less for the “value sightline” seats, you have to be a member of the chain’s subscription service, AMC Stubs.

As movie theaters have attempted to recover from the pandemic, exhibitors have increasingly looked at more variable pricing methods. That’s included charging more for sought-after movies like “The Batman” in their first week of release.

Last weekend, Paramount Pictures partnered with theater chains to offer slightly reduced ticket prices for the comedy “80 for Brady.” And last year, during a dry spell in theaters, tickets at most movie theaters were $3 for “National Cinema Day.”

But in most circumstances, movie tickets are getting more expensive, especially when factoring in large-format screens and 3D showings. The average 3D premium format ticket for the biggest box-office hit in recent years, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” was about $16.50.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Fire engulfs Chicago-area warehouse; smoke seen for miles

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Fire swept through a commercial warehouse Monday in suburban Chicago, producing a smoke plume that could be seen for miles. The morning fire at Morgan Li, a maker of fixtures and furniture in Chicago Heights, was extinguished around noon, city spokesman David Ormsby said. No injuries were reported. The cause […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 2/6/2023

Stocks slipped again on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Monday, its second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the jobs market dented the market’s hopes that interest rates would ease. The Nasdaq and the Dow also fell. The sharpest action was again in the bond market, where expectations are rising for […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Tyson Foods, Dell fall; Tesla, Life Storage rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Tyson Foods Inc., down $2.95 to $61.08. The meat producer’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts. Dell Technologies Inc., down $1.28 to $40.96. The computer maker said it is cutting about 5% of its workforce. Tesla Inc., […]
15 hours ago
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (8) battle for ...
Associated Press

Jazz owner aims to showcase Utah with NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When the NBA All-Star Game returns to Salt Lake City for the first time in three decades, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith anticipates the event will help build Utah into a destination for other major sporting events. “All the lights will be on us, but I think it is one […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 72 cents to $74.11 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.05 to $80.99 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 5 cents to $2.37 a gallon. March heating oil fell 1 cent $2.77 a gallon. March natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.46 […]
15 hours ago
Jorge Carballo, one of the top administrators at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, is s...
Associated Press

Hurricane deaths at nursing home: accident or manslaughter?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla (AP) — A Florida nursing home administrator charged with causing the overheating deaths of nine patients after Hurricane Irma in 2017 went on trial Monday, with a prosecutor calling him a “captain who abandoned ship” while his attorney said he’s a “scapegoat” for failures of the electric company to restore power. Prosecutor […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters