Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

For Super Bowl ads this year, crypto is out, booze is in

Feb 6, 2023, 6:00 AM | Updated: 10:13 am
This photo provided by Budweiser shows a scene from Budweiser's 2023 Super Bowl NFL football ad. Br...

This photo provided by Budweiser shows a scene from Budweiser's 2023 Super Bowl NFL football ad. Broadcaster Fox says it has sold out all of its Super Bowl LVII ad space as of the end of January. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday. (Budweiser via AP)

(Budweiser via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — The hottest ticket in town for advertisers is officially sold out. Fox said Monday that in-game ads for Super Bowl LVII have all been sold.

The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday.

The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest stage, with advertisers jockeying to get their products in front of the more than 100 million people that watch each year. Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports, said a few ads went for more than $7 million for a 30-second spot. Most sold between $6 million and $7 million.

Anheuser-Busch remains the biggest advertiser with three minutes of national airtime. The beverage giant gave up its deal to be the exclusive alcohol advertiser this year, so Heineken, Diageo, Remy Martin and Molson Coors are also in the game. Other big categories advertising include packaged food like Doritos and M&Ms, movie studios and streaming services, automakers and tech companies, Evans said. Out this year: crypto companies.

Last year’s Super Bowl was dubbed the “Crypto Bowl” because four cryptocurrency companies — FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com and eToro — ran splashy commercials. It was part of a larger effort by crypto companies to break into the mainstream with sports sponsorships. But in November, FTX filed for bankruptcy and its founder was charged in a scheme to defraud investors.

This year, two crypto advertisers had commercials “booked and done” and two others were “on the one-yard line,” Evans said. But once FTX news broke, those deals weren’t completed.

Now, “There’s zero representation in that category on the day at all,” he said.

Evans said most Super Bowl ads sold much earlier than usual, with more than 90% of its Super Bowl ad inventory gone by the end of the summer, as established advertisers jockeyed for prime positions. But the remaining spots sold slower. Partly that was due to the implosion of the crypto space, as well as general advertiser concerns about the global economy, Evans said.

Last year, NBC sold out of its ad space briskly and said an undisclosed number of 30-second spots went for $7 million, a jump from the $6.5 million that 2021’s ads went for.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

This photo provided by Budweiser shows a scene from Budweiser's 2023 Super Bowl NFL football ad. Broadcaster Fox says it has sold out all of its Super Bowl LVII ad space as of the end of January. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday. (Budweiser via AP) This photo provided by Budweiser shows a scene from Budweiser's 2023 Super Bowl NFL football ad. Broadcaster Fox says it has sold out all of its Super Bowl LVII ad space as of the end of January. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday. (Budweiser via AP) This photo provided by Budweiser shows a scene from Budweiser's 2023 Super Bowl NFL football ad. Broadcaster Fox says it has sold out all of its Super Bowl LVII ad space as of the end of January. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday. (Budweiser via AP) This photo provided by Budweiser shows a scene from Budweiser's 2023 Super Bowl NFL football ad. Broadcaster Fox says it has sold out all of its Super Bowl LVII ad space as of the end of January. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday. (Budweiser via AP) This photo provided by Budweiser shows a scene from Budweiser's 2023 Super Bowl NFL football ad. Broadcaster Fox says it has sold out all of its Super Bowl LVII ad space as of the end of January. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday. (Budweiser via AP) Large advertisements adorn buildings and electronic billboards leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Large advertisements adorn buildings and electronic billboards leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Large advertisements adorn buildings and electronic billboards leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Large advertisements adorn buildings and electronic billboards leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

AP

Associated Press

Russia’s revenue falls sharply in January from year earlier

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s finance ministry said Monday that budget revenue in January was 35% lower compared with the same month in 2022, the last month before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. The ministry also said the budget deficit for January was 1.77 trillion rubles ($23.9 billion), about 60% of the shortfall that had been […]
10 hours ago
A sign stands outside Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. T...
Associated Press

Florida hospital taking expectant moms, delaying surgeries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major regional hospital system based in northern Florida resumed seeing patients at its clinical practices on Monday, days after a security problem forced it to take its IT network offline. But Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was still being forced to use paper documentation, and non-emergency surgeries and out-patient procedures were canceled […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead

MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island at […]
10 hours ago
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed ...
Associated Press

Sheriff: Toxic gas release likely from Ohio derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities were threatening to arrest anyone who doesn’t leave an evacuation zone near the smoldering wreckage of an Ohio train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line and warned Monday there was a high probability of a toxic gas release. While crews were working to prevent a major explosion, residents were […]
10 hours ago
This photo provided by Lone Star Credit Union shows Becky Reed. Reed, CEO of Lone Star Credit Unio...
Associated Press

Insider Q&A: Lone Star Credit Union CEO on cryptocurrencies

NEW YORK (AP) — Credit unions have been dipping their toes into cryptocurrency over the past year. The timing largely coincided with the “crypto winter” that saw digital coins plunge in value and numerous exchanges and lenders collapse. But at the height of the crypto craze in late 2021, many credit unions saw their members […]
10 hours ago
FILE - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in...
Associated Press

Spanish PM urges end to EU reliance on imported food, energy

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday urged the European Union to “reindustrialize” to end its reliance on energy, microchips and food from outside the bloc and to learn the lessons of shortages provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine. Shortages triggered by dependence on countries outside the 27-nation EU […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
For Super Bowl ads this year, crypto is out, booze is in