Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Insider Q&A: Lone Star Credit Union CEO on cryptocurrencies

Feb 6, 2023, 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:04 am

This photo provided by Lone Star Credit Union shows Becky Reed. Reed, CEO of Lone Star Credit Union in Dallas, said her credit union put a stake in crypto amid the volatility with a bigger picture in mind. (Nicki Nynas/Lone Star Credit Union via AP)

(Nicki Nynas/Lone Star Credit Union via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Credit unions have been dipping their toes into cryptocurrency over the past year. The timing largely coincided with the “crypto winter” that saw digital coins plunge in value and numerous exchanges and lenders collapse.

But at the height of the crypto craze in late 2021, many credit unions saw their members buying cryptocurrency in significant numbers. In December 2021, the National Credit Union Administration, the federal agency that regulates credit unions, released guidance clarifying that federally insured credit unions can partner with third-party providers to allow their members to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies.

Lone Star Credit Union, a small Dallas credit union with $163 million in assets, refers members interested in buying cryptocurrency to BankSocial, a non-custodial wallet provider, which gives buyers control over access to their assets.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Lone Star Credit Union CEO Becky Reed discusses the partnership and why she is optimistic about crypto’s future.

Q: What was behind Lone Star’s decision to enter the crypto market?

A: It was in late 2021 and early 2022 that we noticed that our members were buying crypto. At that point in time, we really thought that our members weren’t. If you asked our executive team and our board they would say, ‘Well, our members don’t care about cryptocurrencies.’ Well, the data showed otherwise.

Q: What did the data show?

A: There is a popular notion that wealthy people are buying a bunch of crypto and holding it and selling it and making a lot of money. But the truth is what we saw was people buying it similar to what they would buy with stocks like on E-Trade or something. Every time they got a paycheck, they would buy $100.

Q: Has that trend changed with the downturn of cryptocurrencies?

A: Now it has dramatically decreased. Now it’s like the die-hard people. Maybe 10% of the people who were buying it are still buying it. So we’ve seen it greatly reduced in both volume and how often.

Q: So where do you see cryptocurrency going?

A: A lot of the hype that was happening in the early part of 2022 in particular, caused a lot of fear of missing out, FOMO. And so I think that people potentially got into the space because of that without really understanding what it is that they were getting into. And I think that there certainly was a misunderstanding of custodianship. You know, who actually owns the crypto in your wallet … But now that some of the negative things have happened in this space, a lot of that fear of missing out went away. And now the real use cases and the real builders in this space kind of have a runway to do things in a regulated and compliant way. I believe that distributed ledger technology, which includes cryptocurrency but is not limited to cryptocurrency, is the future of finance.

Q: What was the advantage of partnering with a non-custodial wallet provider?

A: When you really look at the reason crypto was created, it was created for self-custody …. Our members were buying it anyway and in some cases were buying it from unscrupulous exchanges that were some place that wasn’t very regulated, highly regulated. So, BankSocial follows the regulations here in the United States. It’s self-custody. Self-custody was something that was important and we figured, well, let’s refer it.

Q: Does Lone Star offer any kind of financial advice about crypto?

A: In no way are we recommending that people go out and buy crypto. If you choose to do that, we recommend BankSocial, but it’s really around, you know, this is not an investment product, it’s not insured, and it has a high amount of volatility and risk. And we at Lone Star are not giving you any advice as to what you should buy.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

A sign stands outside Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. T...
Associated Press

Florida hospital taking expectant moms, delaying surgeries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major regional hospital system based in northern Florida resumed seeing patients at its clinical practices on Monday, days after a security problem forced it to take its IT network offline. But Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was still being forced to use paper documentation, and non-emergency surgeries and out-patient procedures were canceled […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead

MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island at […]
10 hours ago
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed ...
Associated Press

Sheriff: Toxic gas release likely from Ohio derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities were threatening to arrest anyone who doesn’t leave an evacuation zone near the smoldering wreckage of an Ohio train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line and warned Monday there was a high probability of a toxic gas release. While crews were working to prevent a major explosion, residents were […]
10 hours ago
FILE - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in...
Associated Press

Spanish PM urges end to EU reliance on imported food, energy

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday urged the European Union to “reindustrialize” to end its reliance on energy, microchips and food from outside the bloc and to learn the lessons of shortages provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine. Shortages triggered by dependence on countries outside the 27-nation EU […]
10 hours ago
This photo provided by Budweiser shows a scene from Budweiser's 2023 Super Bowl NFL football ad. Br...
Associated Press

For Super Bowl ads this year, crypto is out, booze is in

NEW YORK (AP) — The hottest ticket in town for advertisers is officially sold out. Fox said Monday that in-game ads for Super Bowl LVII have all been sold. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday. The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest stage, with advertisers jockeying […]
10 hours ago
FILE - In this July 12, 2017 file photo, an issue of the National Enquirer featuring President Dona...
Associated Press

National Enquirer, caught in ‘catch-and-kill’ scandal, sold

The National Enquirer, the scandal-plagued tabloid that engaged in “catch-and-kill” practices to bury stories about Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, has been sold. VVIP is buying the National Examiner and another tabloid, the Globe, from magazine publisher a360 Media in an all-cash deal, though exact financial terms were not disclosed. In December 2018 the […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Insider Q&A: Lone Star Credit Union CEO on cryptocurrencies