Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Renault, Nissan boards agree to equalize mutual stakes

Feb 6, 2023, 2:29 AM | Updated: 5:19 am
Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a Renault Nissan Mitsubishi press conference in ...

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a Renault Nissan Mitsubishi press conference in London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LONDON (AP) — The boards of Renault and Nissan gave their approval Monday to equalize the stake each automaker holds in the other, bringing a better balance in the French-Japanese alliance.

Under the decision, both companies will own 15% in the other. Up to now, Renault Group of France owned 43.4% of Nissan Motor Co., while the Japanese automaker owned 15% of Renault.

The uneven shareholdings had been viewed at times as a source of conflict in the alliance, which also includes the smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

“We have been waiting a long time for this moment,” Renault board Chairman Jean Dominique Senard said at a news conference Monday in London.

Nissan intends to invest up to 15% in Ampere, Renault’s electric vehicle and software entity in Europe. Mitsubishi Motors also will consider investing in Ampere. The automakers will collaborate in various markets around the world, including Latin America, Europe and India, they said.

The moves come at a time when the extremely competitive auto industry is undergoing a major shift toward electric vehicles and other environmentally friendly models.

The long speculated changes to the carmaker alliance was announced a week ago. Shares equivalent to a 28.4% stake will be transferred to a French trust, according to the companies. The French government is the top shareholder of Renault.

Renault and Nissan agreed on an orderly sale of that stake, although there will be no deadline on it.

The partnership will enter “a new era,” Senard said, by boosting common platforms and parts, as well as balancing the stakes the companies hold.

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida echoed Senard’s views, vowing to take the alliance to “the next level of transformation” to adapt to a new era.

“This is not a choice but a need,” he said.

The executives taking part, including Renault Group Chief Executive Luca de Meo, stressed that collaborations, cost cuts, model offerings and sales will grow, noting the companies’ relationship looked toward the future and will become “normal.”

Senard appeared to acknowledge the bumps along the way when he noted hopes that past misunderstandings will be fixed.

“These frustrations are behind us,” he told reporters.

In theory, alliances are a good way for automakers to cut costs by sharing parts, production and technology, especially when the industry is going through such dramatic change.

That also means that, once formed, ending an alliance can be difficult because the companies’ development, manufacturing and products get so closely tied together.

Still, partnerships can stumble because of the different corporate cultures of the automakers, especially when it involves a meeting of the West and the East.

The Renault-Nissan alliance, which started in 1999 and now includes Mitsubishi, was for years heralded as a success story.

It was plunged into scandal when Carlos Ghosn, the executive sent by Renault to lead a turnaround at the then-near-bankrupt Nissan, was arrested in Japan in 2018 on financial misconduct charges.

Documents and testimony that surfaced after his arrest appear to show that some people at Nissan resented Ghosn’s grip on power and what they saw as his extravagant lifestyle.

Japanese executives generally do not get the big paychecks often standard for their Western counterparts.

Ghosn, who says he is innocent, has jumped bail and now lives in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. Both Renault and Nissan have been distancing themselves from the Ghosn scandal.

___

Kageyama reported from Tokyo.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Renault Group speaks during a news conference in London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group speaks during a Renault Nissan Mitsubishi press conference in London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Takao Kato, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors speaks during a Renault Nissan Mitsubishi press conference in London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a Renault Nissan Mitsubishi press conference in London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Renault Group speaks during a news conference in London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The boards of Renault and Nissan gave their approval Monday to equalize the stake each automaker holds in the other, bringing a better balance in the French-Japanese alliance. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

AP

Associated Press

Liz Weston: ‘Bridge’ your way to Social Security

Delaying the start of Social Security benefits is a powerful way for retirees to cope with inflation, survive bad investment markets and reduce the risk they’ll run short of money. The advantages of waiting are so great that financial planners often recommend their clients tap other savings, such as retirement funds, to help them delay […]
5 hours ago
People search a collapsed building following an earthquake in Azmarin town, Idlib province, norther...
Associated Press

Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians

DARKUSH, Syria (AP) — A steady stream of injured were flowing into an overwhelmed hospital in the town of Darkush, in rebel-held northwestern Syria on Monday, after a deadly earthquake struck the region. Mothers hovered over crying children. Amid the chaos, one man sat with a dazed expression, his face covered with abrasions. The man, […]
5 hours ago
Associated Press

48 arrested in Europe over encrypted app used in drug trade

BERLIN (AP) — European investigators have shut down an encrypted communication service that was used as a secure channel for organized crime, particularly in the drug trade, and arrested 48 people, German authorities said Monday. More than 70 properties were searched in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland on Friday, when the arrests were made, […]
5 hours ago
NATO's Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, left, and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, ...
Associated Press

Norway looks to donate $7.3 billion in aid to Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Oil-rich Norway is looking to donate 75 billion kroner ($7.3 billion) to Kyiv as part of a five-year support package that would make the Scandinavian country one of the world’s biggest donors to war-torn Ukraine, the Norwegian government said Monday. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the money would be split […]
5 hours ago
A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center...
Associated Press

Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are keeping Ukrainian troops tied down with fighting in the eastern Donbas region as Moscow assembles additional combat power there for an expected offensive in the coming weeks, Ukrainian officials said Monday. Weeks of intense fighting continued to rage around the city of Bakhmut and the nearby towns of […]
5 hours ago
Pharmaceutical items are kept locked in a glass cabinet at a Gristedes supermarket, Tuesday Jan. 31...
Associated Press

Retailers try to curb theft while not angering shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — When the pandemic threat eased, Maureen Holohan was eager to scale back her online shopping and return to physical stores so she could more easily compare prices and scour ingredients on beauty and health care products for herself and her three children. But that experience was short lived. In the past […]
5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Renault, Nissan boards agree to equalize mutual stakes