Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Greece: Snow reaches Acropolis, halts services

Feb 6, 2023, 1:47 AM | Updated: 1:55 am
Snow covers a tree in central Athens with the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill seen i...

Snow covers a tree in central Athens with the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill seen in the background, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — High winds and a cold snap in Greece halted ferry services and highway traffic and dusted the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens with snow on Monday.

The inclement weather prompted authorities in greater Athens in close schools and courthouses and suspend debates in parliament. Cellphone alerts sent by authorities to the capital’s residents urged the public to remain indoors.

The agency said the harsh weather sweeping across southern Greece would mostly affect areas north of the capital and the nearby island of Evia and was expected to last through Wednesday.

“We strongly recommend that people exercise caution and strictly limit movements to those that are absolutely necessary,” fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios said. “The bad weather is intense.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A woman takes a selfie with the snow in the Chalandri suburb in the northern Athens during a snowfall, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A snow plow clears a street in the Cholargos suburb of Athens during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Snow covers the Runner, a sculptured by Kostas Varotsos, during a snowstorm, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A woman with an umbrella walks past the Runner, a sculptured by Kostas Varotsos, during a snowstorm, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A police vehicle drives in front of the ancient Acropolis hill, with the Parthenon temple seen, during a snow fall, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A man walks in front of the ancient Acropolis hill, with the Parthenon temple, during a snow fall, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A man walks with his dog in front of the ancient Acropolis hill, with the parthenon temple, during a snow fall, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Snow covers a tree in central Athens with the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill seen in the background, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

AP

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in capital...
Associated Press

Kosovo PM calls on West not to put pressure over Serb entity

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti called on Western powers not to pressure his tiny Balkan country into accepting a contentious association of five Serb-majority municipalities that is ramping up tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. Kurti told The Associated Press that the focus instead should be on making Serbia more democratic and […]
2 hours ago
A vendor sells refrigerator magnets showing a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on main ...
Associated Press

In pro-Putin Serbia, liberal-minded Russians seek a home

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — At a central square in Serbia’s capital of Belgrade, dozens of Russians gathered recently to denounce President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, holding up photos of political prisoners from their homeland. Across the plaza, a billboard touts the Russian propaganda outlet RT, which has launched an online news portal in the […]
2 hours ago
Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell, left, gestures as he speaks to China's Minister of Commerce,...
Associated Press

China-Australia trade ministers hold 1st meeting since 2019

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and Chinese trade ministers held their first bilateral meeting in three years Monday as Australia urges China to lift official and unofficial barriers that are costing exporters 20 billion Australian dollars ($14 billion) a year. China has thawed its diplomatic freeze on Australia since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s center-left Labor […]
2 hours ago
The damaged structure is seen at the scene of a fire at the Bright Moon Buddhist Temple in Springva...
Associated Press

Fire extensively damages Buddhist temple in Australian city

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A Buddhist temple has been extensively damaged by fire in the Australian city of Melbourne. About 80 firefighters fought the blaze at the Bright Moon Buddhist Temple for more than two hours before it was brought under control late Sunday. Spot fires were still being put out Monday. There were no […]
2 hours ago
A computer screen displays a notice blocking the Wikipedia website through an online news site in I...
Associated Press

Pakistan blocks Wikipedia, says it hurt Muslim sentiments

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s media regulator said Monday it blocked Wikipedia services in the country for hurting Muslim sentiment by not removing purportedly blasphemous content from the site. Critics denounced Islamabad’s action, saying it was a blow to digital rights. Under Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or its figures can […]
2 hours ago
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headqu...
Associated Press

Global stocks sink after US jobs data fan rate hike fears

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney fell. Tokyo gained. Oil prices rose. U.S. employers hired twice as many people in January as the previous […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Greece: Snow reaches Acropolis, halts services