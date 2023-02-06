Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Asian stocks sink after US jobs data fan rate hike fears

Feb 5, 2023, 9:28 PM | Updated: 9:31 pm
Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seo...

Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Asian stock markets sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Tokyo gained. Oil prices edged higher.

Wall Street wilted Friday after official data showed U.S. employers hired twice as many people in January as the previous month. That was good news for workers but dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might decide no more rate increases are needed to slow economic activity.

The numbers “look set to inevitably burst the bubble on Fed pivot bets” because they “suggest a re-acceleration in wage pressures,” said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9% to 3,233.97 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 1.1% to 27,801.97. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 2.3% to 21,163.79.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.9% to 2,459.07 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.2% to 7,542.00.

Singapore gained while Jakarta retreated. New Zealand financial markets were closed for a holiday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 1% on Friday to 4,136.48 after the government reported the economy added 517,000 jobs in January. That was double December’s 260,000 and more than double the 185,000 expected by economists.

Despite that, the S&P 500 turned in its fourth weekly gain in the past five. It is 15.6% above its low point in October.

Average hourly wages were 4.4% higher in January than a year earlier. That was lower than December’s 4.8% raise but above expectations. Central bankers worry wage growth can push up consumer prices.

The data dampened investor hopes that lower inflation might persuade the Fed and other central banks to ease off plans for more rate increases. They worry central bankers might be willing to tip the global economy into recession to stop inflation that is near multi-decade highs.

Some traders expect the Fed to cut rates late this year, despite warnings by officials that more increases are planned. Officials of the European Central Bank have issued similar warnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4%to 33,926.01. The Nasdaq composite sank 1.6% to 12,006.96.

Also Friday, a separate report showed U.S. service industries returned to growth in January. It was a stronger reading than expected but suggested pricing pressures may be easing.

In energy markets, U.S. benchmark crude gained 17 cents to $73.56 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract tumbled $2.49 on Friday to $73.39. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 25 cents to $80.19 per barrel in London. It lost $2.23 the previous session to $79.94.

The dollar rose to 131.88 yen from Friday’s 131.07 yen. The euro fell to $1.0796 from $1.0805.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

A vendor sells refrigerator magnets showing a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on main ...
Associated Press

In pro-Putin Serbia, liberal-minded Russians seek a home

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — At a central square in Serbia’s capital of Belgrade, dozens of Russians gathered recently to denounce President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, holding up photos of political prisoners from their homeland. Across the plaza, a billboard touts the Russian propaganda outlet RT, which has launched an online news portal in the […]
55 minutes ago
Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell, left, gestures as he speaks to China's Minister of Commerce,...
Associated Press

China-Australia trade ministers hold 1st meeting since 2019

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and Chinese trade ministers held their first bilateral meeting in three years Monday as Australia urges China to lift official and unofficial barriers that are costing exporters 20 billion Australian dollars ($14 billion) a year. China has thawed its diplomatic freeze on Australia since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s center-left Labor […]
55 minutes ago
The damaged structure is seen at the scene of a fire at the Bright Moon Buddhist Temple in Springva...
Associated Press

Fire extensively damages Buddhist temple in Australian city

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A Buddhist temple has been extensively damaged by fire in the Australian city of Melbourne. About 80 firefighters fought the blaze at the Bright Moon Buddhist Temple for more than two hours before it was brought under control late Sunday. Spot fires were still being put out Monday. There were no […]
55 minutes ago
A computer screen displays a notice blocking the Wikipedia website through an online news site in I...
Associated Press

Pakistan blocks Wikipedia, says it hurt Muslim sentiments

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s media regulator said Monday it blocked Wikipedia services in the country for hurting Muslim sentiment by not removing purportedly blasphemous content from the site, a move critics say is a blow to digital rights. Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or its figures can be sentenced to […]
55 minutes ago
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headqu...
Associated Press

Asian stocks sink after US jobs data fan rate hike fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Tokyo gained. Oil prices rose. Wall Street wilted Friday after official data showed U.S. employers hired twice as many people in January as the previous month. […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

This Week: Disney earnings, unemployment, consumer sentiment

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week: Disney reports earnings Entertainment giant Walt Disney Co. will report its latest financial results on Wednesday. Analysts polled by FactSet expect the company to report a drop in profit during its fiscal first quarter following a disappointing round of results […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Asian stocks sink after US jobs data fan rate hike fears