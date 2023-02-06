Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 3-5

PHOENIX — A student who brought a gun to an East Valley Campus was arrested, a man died in a car wreck after a driver ran a red light and Mint Dispensary will host a 3-day cannabis party prior to the Super Bowl.

An East Valley high school student was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly brought a gun to campus, authorities said.

The Mesa Police Department said the student faces several felony charges from the incident at Red Mountain High School, on Brown Road east of Power Road.

Police said they received a call from school staff around 2:50 p.m. about a student seen on campus with a gun in his backpack.

A man was killed in Phoenix on Friday after a driver ran a red light, striking the victim’s car in an intersection, authorities said.

Police responded around 3 p.m. to investigate a vehicle collision near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Police said the victim, 25-year-old Miguel Ornelas Campos, was trying to make a left turn onto 75th Avenue when a vehicle going westbound on Thomas Road ran a red light, Phoenix police said in a press release.

Mint Cannabis will be holding a “Big Game” party with a three-day festival near State Farm Stadium in Glendale during Super Bowl weekend.

The Arizona-based company’s Cannabis Consumption Park will be similar to how a beer garden is run, offering activities, infused foods, cannabis vendors with complimentary samples, live musical performances, comedy skits, celebrity appearances and more for people ages 21 and up, according to a press release.

Located off 99th Avenue and Thomas Road, the “Mint Mall” will feature many leading cannabis brands for guests to sample or purchase. It will run from Feb. 10-12.

Arizona’s 35th Annual Renaissance Festival returns to Arizona on Saturday with a medieval amusement park with a 16th-century European village atmosphere.

The festival will be open every Saturday and Sunday through April 2, taking place in Gold Canyon in the foothills of Superstition Mountains located off US 60.

Spread across 50 acres, there will be 16 stages that will host entertainment, music, comedy, falconry, dance, mermaids and acrobatics, according to the website.

A drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix resulted in injuries to a teenage boy and a juvenile girl Friday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Thomas Road and First Avenue just before 5 p.m. to multiple calls of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Police found the teenage boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

