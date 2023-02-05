Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police seek man who fled scene of fatal multi-vehicle wreck

Feb 5, 2023, 12:03 PM | Updated: 1:12 pm
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department )
PHOENIX — Police are seeking a man who fled the scene after he was involved in a fatal multi-vehicle accident Saturday night, authorities said.

The crash involving three vehicles happened around 11:45 p.m. near Seventh Street and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

A man and woman in a gold-colored car were traveling northbound on 10th Street when they ran a red light and crashed into a white-colored car driving east on McDowell Road, police said.

The man and woman were found with signs of trauma and taken to a hospital, police said. The woman, somewhere in her 40s, later died, while the man is expected to survive.

The driver of the white vehicle allegedly left the scene in another vehicle.

Another vehicle driving west on McDowell was hit as a result of the first crash. The driver did not sustain severe injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

No additional information was made available.

