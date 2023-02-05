Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ally Financial expands NASCAR spend with 2 new partnerships

Feb 5, 2023, 10:16 AM | Updated: 10:19 am
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chris Buescher (17) and Alex Bowman (48) participate during a practice se...

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chris Buescher (17) and Alex Bowman (48) participate during a practice session ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ally Financial has expanded its growing portfolio as a top NASCAR sponsor with a deal to become the official bank of the stock car series and NASCAR-owned race tracks.

The multiyear deal was announced Sunday ahead of NASCAR’s exhibition extravaganza at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and led to the creation of the “Ally Pre-Race Tailgate” that debuted ahead of the Busch Light Clash.

Ally also will be the presenting sponsor of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Awards beginning in 2024. It said it will use that platform to celebrate “the stories, community, and work being done across the cultural landscape of racing” and work with NASCAR on initiatives to welcome a diverse audience.

Ally entered NASCAR as the main sponsor of the No. 48 Chevrolet for the final two years of Jimmie Johnson’s full-time career, stayed on the car after Johnson retired in 2020 and has been supportive of replacement Alex Bowman.

Ally has also sponsored NASCAR’s return of Cup racing to Nashville.

“We’ve loved every minute of the ride since becoming a sponsor of the No. 48, from seeing the growth in popularity of the sport to the increased diversity among team ownership,” Ally chief marketing and public relations officer Andrea Brimmer said. “The timing couldn’t be better for us to complement our wonderful relationship with Hendrick Motorsports by expanding our footprint as an official NASCAR sponsor.”

Diversity (and animal rescue) have been key pillars of Brimmer’s stewardship of Ally spending in NASCAR. Ally’s increased activation has coincided with social changes throughout the NASCAR industry. Bubba Wallace remains the only full-time Black driver at NASCAR’s top Cup level, but he drives for Michael Jordan, showing the landscape of the ownership group is diversifying.

Ally this season worked with paint scheme designer Carolina Fogle, one of the few women in her position, to design the primary No. 48 scheme that will be used on Bowman’s car.

“It’s been a privilege to work in partnership with Ally these past five years and see them quickly establish themselves as an engaged and admired sponsor in our sport,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace (23) and Alex Bowman (48) participate in a practice session ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chris Buescher (17) and Alex Bowman (48) participate during a practice session ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP

President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 202...
Associated Press

Biden’s State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his second State of the Union address on Tuesday to remind Americans of how their lives have been improved over his first two years in office, as he tries to confront pessimism in the country and navigate the tricky politics of a newly divided Washington. Rather than […]
10 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Associated Press

NFL offering free CPR training during Super Bowl week

The NFL and American Heart Association will provide free CPR education in Arizona throughout Super Bowl week as part of the NFL Experience.
10 hours ago
/// State Sen. Clarence Lam, a Maryland Democrat who is a physician at Johns Hopkins, speaks during...
Associated Press

As many as 80K Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring, as the federal government reinstates a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients. Michele Eberle, the executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit […]
10 hours ago
FILE - A fuel trucks drives along a highway in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 27, 2023. European Union go...
Associated Press

Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin’s fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven allied democracies. The […]
10 hours ago
FILE - Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks outside Downing Street in London, on Oct. 2...
Associated Press

It wasn’t me: Ex-UK PM Truss blames ‘system’ for her failure

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss says her failure wasn’t her fault. Truss on Sunday blamed a “powerful economic establishment” and internal Conservative Party opposition for the rapid collapse of her government, and said she still believes her tax-cutting policies were the right ones. Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister resigned in October, six […]
10 hours ago
Two men share a meal in a makeshift tent camp outside the Petit Chateau reception center in Brussel...
Associated Press

EU migration impasse leaves many refugees out in the cold

BRUSSELS (AP) — Some refugees and asylum-seekers in Brussels have been spending months in between the Street of Palaces and the Small Castle — quite literally. Unfortunately, it’s not a dream come true at the end of their fearful flight from halfway across the globe. It’s a perpetual nightmare. Petit Chateau, which means small castle, […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Ally Financial expands NASCAR spend with 2 new partnerships