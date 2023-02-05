Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Shooting in central Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured on Saturday

Feb 4, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
BY

PHOENIX– Phoenix police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured on Saturday, authorities said.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 15th Avenue and Taylor Street.

When officers arrived just before 1:30 a.m., they found three men with gunshot wounds and one woman that was unharmed, Phoenix police said in a press release.

One victim, 30-year-old Manuel Reyes, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two other men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that were deemed non-life-threatening.

The suspects in the case fled the scene before officers arrived.

The preliminary information indicates that a confrontation occurred between the victims and suspects outside of a home. During this confrontation, multiple suspects began shooting at the victims, authorities said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

