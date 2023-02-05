Glendale ranks 4th in study of worst commutes in US

PHOENIX — In a new study of U.S. cities, Glendale ranked fourth in terms of the nation’s worst commutes.

Per the study: “Roughly 1 in 10 workers commute for more than an hour in Glendale, which ranks 12th-highest for this metric.

“Between 2016 and 2021, the share of workers with commutes over one hour increased by 1.4% (third-highest). On average, the commute time just exceeds 28 minutes (16th-highest).”

Stockton, Calif., ranked first in the study, followed by Bakersfield, Calif. (second), Garland, Texas (third), Glendale and Orlando, Fla., (fifth).

The study, published by SmartAsset, is determined by six metrics related to commute time, annual changes and commuting costs.

The study’s methodology reads:

“We compared 100 of the largest cities in the country … We ranked each city in every metric, giving all metrics an equal weight except for average travel time, which received a double weight. We then found each city’s average ranking. The city with the highest average ranking places first in our study while the city with the lowest average ranking places last.”

SmartAsset is a financial technology company that publishes personal finance articles, guides, reviews, calculators and tools.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.