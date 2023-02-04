Close
Kansas police responding to overdose call shoot, kill man

Feb 4, 2023, 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:33 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas say an officer shot and killed an armed man after he fled from the scene of an opioid overdose on a bicycle.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said in a news release that officers spotted the man pedaling away Friday night from a home where they found a man and woman unresponsive. While emergency crews used the rescue drug naloxone, commonly known by its brand name Narcan, to revive the two overdose victims, officers broadcast the fleeing man’s description.

Another officer found the man a half-mile from the home and tried to make contact with him. Police said that during that interaction, the officer fired at the man.

The release said that police and a deputy with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office performed life-saving efforts until EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police said that a gun was recovered near the man, but the release provided no other details about what led up to the shooting. “No officers,” the release said, “were injured in the exchange.”

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy and pending an investigation.

