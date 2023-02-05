Close
ARIZONA NEWS

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free income tax prep assistance in Arizona

Feb 5, 2023, 7:15 AM | Updated: 9:16 am
An IRS 1040 form, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in New York.
An IRS 1040 form, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in New York. Leading automated financial advisers — often called “robo-advisers” — such as Wealthfront and Betterment tout daily tax-loss harvesting as a way to significantly increase your returns. But independent research suggests the technique has less effect than claimed and may be more a gimmick than a true advantage for investors. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
BY

PHOENIX — With April 15 looming in the not-too-distant future, taxpayers are starting to take action.

One taxpayer assistance option available is the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, which is providing free in-person and virtual tax assistance and preparation in Arizona through April 18.

“AARP Arizona is proud to be continuing our work with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to provide Arizonans with free tax assistance this year,” Dana Marie Kennedy, the AARP Arizona director, said in a press release. “We know even modest refunds can impact the lives of older adults, and our Tax-Aide volunteers help make sure they don’t miss out on the credits and deductions they have earned and need.”

RELATED STORIES

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is a volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program that helped secure more than $1 billion in refunds for more than 1.2 million taxpayers last year, according to the release.

Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers the following taxpayer assistance:

• In-Person: In Tax-Aide’s traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors.

• Low-Contact: Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents.

• Contact-Free: Taxpayers interact with Tax-Aide’s IRS-certified tax counselors online or by phone and exchange documents electronically and securely.

• Self-preparation: Tax-Aide provides consumers with free access to software to prepare their own taxes, and if needed, a Tax-Aide IRS-certified counselor can coach them through the process by phone or through computer screen-sharing.

Access to these services depends on volunteer availability in each locality.

Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.

To find the nearest Tax-Aide location in your area, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).

