Authorities cancel Silver Alert issued for woman last seen driving in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Authorities in Scottsdale have canceled a Silver Alert issued on Saturday morning for a missing woman.

Jane Garcia, 79, was located by police in Queen Creek near the intersection of Sossaman and Riggs roads.

Before being located, Garcia, who has been reunited with her family, was last seen Friday around 9:45 p.m. driving a 2005 silver Ford Escape with Arizona License Plate AEP8336 in the area of HonorHealth Osborn at 7400 E. Osborn Road in Scottsdale.

