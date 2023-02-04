Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man dies making left turn after driver runs red light in Phoenix

Feb 3, 2023, 8:10 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
BY

PHOENIX — A man was killed in Phoenix on Friday after a driver ran a red light, striking the victim’s car in an intersection, authorities said.

Police responded around 3 p.m. to investigate a vehicle collision near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Preliminary information showed that the victim was trying to make a left turn onto 75th Avenue when a vehicle going westbound on Thomas Road ran a red light, Phoenix police said in a press release.

The driver making the left turn was pronounced dead on the scene.

The three passengers from the vehicle that ran the red light were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the collision, a pedestrian was struck standing on the corner of the intersection but was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Detectives have taken over and the investigation is ongoing.

