Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Producer Marshmello added to second day of BetMGM West Fest

Feb 4, 2023, 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:34 pm
(Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)...
(Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)
(Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX– Westgate in Glendale announced a second day of BETMGM West Fest with performances from EDM artist and producer Marshmello as well as NGHTMARE.

The party is an outdoor concert series at Westgate Feb. 10-11 prior to the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

“With the help of local EDM promoter Relentless Beats, Westgate is able to cater to an even broader audience by adding a new genre to the BetMGM West Fest two-night series. We are thrilled to bring Marshmello and NGHTMRE to our scenic stage in WaterDance Plaza,” director of marketing Jessica Kubicki said in a press release.

Westgate Entertainment District is serving as a centralized destination for fan festivities for the “Big Game” weekend.

RELATED STORIES

The food will be a balanced mix of local and national foods in addition to an open-air beer garden near the stage with a portion of the proceeds going to local charities, according to the release.

Country music star Tim McGraw is set to headline the first day of the festival.

General admission and VIP tickets are available online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Flickr/Martin Ely)...
KTAR.com

Tempe asks Arizona Supreme Court to review South Pier development case

Tempe has asked the Arizona Supreme Court to review a recent appeals court decision concerning a proposed development at Tempe Town Lake.
20 hours ago
A man works at an avocado orchard in Santa Ana Zirosto, Michoacan state, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 26,...
Associated Press

Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico’s avocado haulers

SANTA ANA ZIROSTO, Mexico (AP) — It is a long and sometimes dangerous journey for truckers transporting the avocados destined for guacamole on tables and tailgates in the United States during the Super Bowl. It starts in villages like Santa Ana Zirosto, high in the misty, pine-clad mountains of the western Mexico state of Michoacan. […]
20 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Drive-by shooting injures 2, strikes multiple businesses in Phoenix

A drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix resulted in injuries to a teenage boy and a young girl Friday evening, authorities said.
20 hours ago
Jane Garcia / Scottsdale Police Department photo....
KTAR.com

Authorities cancel Silver Alert issued for woman last seen driving in Scottsdale

Authorities in Scottsdale issued a Silver Alert on Saturday morning for a missing woman last seen driving on Friday night.
20 hours ago
(Elite Civil Construction Photo)...
Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix construction firm lands job preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII

A fast-growing Phoenix construction company said working on preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII is paying early dividends.
20 hours ago
(Consumption Park screenshot)...
Wills Rice

Mint to host 3-day cannabis party near State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl

Mint Cannabis will be holding a "Big Game" party with a three-day festival near State Farm Stadium in Glendale during Super Bowl weekend.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Producer Marshmello added to second day of BetMGM West Fest