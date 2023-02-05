Producer Marshmello added to second day of BetMGM West Fest

PHOENIX– Westgate in Glendale announced a second day of BETMGM West Fest with performances from EDM artist and producer Marshmello as well as NGHTMARE.

The party is an outdoor concert series at Westgate Feb. 10-11 prior to the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

“With the help of local EDM promoter Relentless Beats, Westgate is able to cater to an even broader audience by adding a new genre to the BetMGM West Fest two-night series. We are thrilled to bring Marshmello and NGHTMRE to our scenic stage in WaterDance Plaza,” director of marketing Jessica Kubicki said in a press release.

Westgate Entertainment District is serving as a centralized destination for fan festivities for the “Big Game” weekend.

The food will be a balanced mix of local and national foods in addition to an open-air beer garden near the stage with a portion of the proceeds going to local charities, according to the release.

Country music star Tim McGraw is set to headline the first day of the festival.

General admission and VIP tickets are available online.

