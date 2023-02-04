Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Florida lawmakers to meet next week on Disney, immigration

Feb 3, 2023, 5:47 PM | Updated: 5:52 pm
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an ina...

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers will meet Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, to complete a state takeover Walt Disney World's self-governing district and debate proposals on immigration and election crimes, as DeSantis continues to leverage national political fissures ahead of an expected White House run. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will meet next week to complete a state takeover of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district and debate proposals on immigration and election crimes, as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to leverage national political fissures ahead of an expected White House run.

Republican leaders of the Legislature, in coordination with DeSantis, on Friday ordered lawmakers to convene for a special session next week to deal with the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the Disney government is known.

In addition, the Statehouse will also consider legislation creating a program to relocate migrants and make clear the statewide prosecutor has authority to prosecute election crimes in federal and state races.

The agenda marks a sustained focus from DeSantis on issues such as immigration, election fraud, gender and sexuality, with the ascendant Republican eager to lean into political divides as he positions himself for a 2024 presidential run and further brandishes his reputation as a conservative firebrand.

The meeting will represent the latest development in a high-profile feud between DeSantis and Disney over the company’s criticism over a law dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay,” which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and lessons deemed not age appropriate.

The governor, in pushing lawmakers to strip the company of its self-governing status, displayed a willingness to go after one of the state’s biggest employers and political donors, reinforcing the combative leadership style that has propelled him to national political stardom.

The special session had been rumored to focus on Disney but Friday’s announcement detailing the additional subjects also ensures heavy attention on the governor’s approach to voter fraud and immigration, key issues of conservative Republican primary voters.

The memo issued Friday does not offer much detail on the proposals and bills have not yet been introduced.

The election crimes prosecution measure comes after some charges linked to the governor’s new election police unit were dropped because of jurisdiction issues. The memo characterizes the measure as a clarification of state law.

Lawmakers will also create a program to transport immigrants in the country illegally to another state if they’ve already been processed by the federal government and the migrants volunteer. DeSantis has already used part of a $12 million fund, paid for by taxpayers, to fly about 50 South American migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in protest of federal immigration policy.

The squabble between DeSantis and Disney began last year, when the entertainment giant publicly opposed the education legislation and said it would pause political donations in the state and that it would support organizations working to oppose the law.

DeSantis moved quickly to criticize the company, calling it a purveyor of woke ideologies that are inappropriate for children, and gave lawmakers the ability to eliminate the Disney government as the Legislature was meeting for a special session on redistricting.

The GOP-controlled Statehouse in April approved legislation to dissolve Reedy Creek by June 2023, beginning a closely watched process that would determine the structure of government that controls the company’s sprawling property.

The memo does not offer much detail on the future of the district, only that the bill will “revise the governance and powers of Reedy Creek Improvement District, while protecting local taxpayers from the District’s debts.”

The creation of the Reedy Creek district was instrumental in Disney’s decision to build near Orlando in the 1960s. Having a separate government allows the company to provide zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure services on its land.

The special session will also adjust language in current laws addressing endorsement deals for college athletes.

Florida was one of the first states to pass a law allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness, but it doesn’t allow people affiliated with universities to help secure endorsement deals. The proposal would lift that provision to make Florida more competitive with other states that don’t have the restriction.

Lawmakers will also consider a bill to provide more relief money for Hurricane Ian and Nicole recovery efforts, according to the memo. ___

AP writer Brendan Farrington contributed to this report.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers will meet Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, to complete a state takeover Walt Disney World's self-governing district and debate proposals on immigration and election crimes, as DeSantis continues to leverage national political fissures ahead of an expected White House run. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

AP

Associated Press

New California oil well ban put on hold for voters to decide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s new law banning new oil and gas wells near homes, schools and other community sites has been put on hold until after voters decide next year whether to throw it out, officials announced Friday. Opponents of Senate Bill 1137 gathered more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to put a referendum […]
22 hours ago
FILE - Johnny Thai, 11, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric vaccine clinic for chil...
Associated Press

California won’t require COVID vaccine to attend schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Children in California won’t have to get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools, state public health officials confirmed Friday, ending one of the last major restrictions of the pandemic in the nation’s most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom first announced the policy in 2021, saying it would eventually apply to all […]
22 hours ago
Part of the 988helpline.org website is photographed Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A cyberattack caused a ne...
Associated Press

Feds say cyberattack caused suicide helpline’s outage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A cyberattack caused a nearly daylong outage of the nation’s new 988 mental health helpline late last year, federal officials told The Associated Press Friday. Lawmakers are now calling for the federal agency that oversees the program to prevent future attacks. “On December 1, the voice calling functionality of the 988 Lifeline […]
22 hours ago
FILE - Workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn., walk by a Nissan Altima sedan on May 15, 2012....
Associated Press

US board clears path for mini-union vote at big Nissan plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fewer than 100 employees out of the thousands who work at Nissan’s auto assembly plant in Tennessee can hold a vote on whether to form a small union, the federal labor board has decided. The ruling Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board overturns a June 2021 decision by one of […]
22 hours ago
A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the Cir...
Associated Press

Super Bowl prop betting increasing in popularity

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly […]
22 hours ago
Associated Press

Ford, Starbucks fall; Clorox, Gilead Sciences rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Ford Motor Co., down $1.09 to $13.12. The automaker reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and said its costs are too high. Amazon.com Inc., down $9.52 to $103.39. The online retail giant’s fourth-quarter profit slumped and missed analysts’ forecasts. Alphabet Inc., down $2.96 […]
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Florida lawmakers to meet next week on Disney, immigration