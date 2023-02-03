Close
Ford, Starbucks fall; Clorox, Gilead Sciences rise

Feb 3, 2023, 2:26 PM | Updated: 2:52 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Ford Motor Co., down $1.09 to $13.12.

The automaker reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and said its costs are too high.

Amazon.com Inc., down $9.52 to $103.39.

The online retail giant’s fourth-quarter profit slumped and missed analysts’ forecasts.

Alphabet Inc., down $2.96 to $104.78.

Google’s parent company reported weak fourth-quarter financial results amid a decline in ad spending and increased competition.

Starbucks Corp., down $4.85 to $104.30.

The coffee chain’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Nordstrom Inc., up $5.24 to $26.38.

Activist investor Ryan Cohen has reportedly built a big stake in the department store operator.

Clorox Co., up $13.77 to $154.77.

The maker of bleach and other household products reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Boyd Gaming Corp., up $4.34 to $66.48.

The casino operator’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $3.11 to $84.50.

The biopharmaceutical company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

