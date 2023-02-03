Ford, Starbucks fall; Clorox, Gilead Sciences rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Ford Motor Co., down $1.09 to $13.12.
The automaker reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and said its costs are too high.
Amazon.com Inc., down $9.52 to $103.39.
The online retail giant’s fourth-quarter profit slumped and missed analysts’ forecasts.
Alphabet Inc., down $2.96 to $104.78.
Google’s parent company reported weak fourth-quarter financial results amid a decline in ad spending and increased competition.
Starbucks Corp., down $4.85 to $104.30.
The coffee chain’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Nordstrom Inc., up $5.24 to $26.38.
Activist investor Ryan Cohen has reportedly built a big stake in the department store operator.
Clorox Co., up $13.77 to $154.77.
The maker of bleach and other household products reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.
Boyd Gaming Corp., up $4.34 to $66.48.
The casino operator’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Gilead Sciences Inc., up $3.11 to $84.50.
The biopharmaceutical company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
