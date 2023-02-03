Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Legal recreational pot sales begin for Missouri adults

Feb 3, 2023, 2:23 PM | Updated: 2:29 pm
Maria Colarelli, left, assists customer Gregory Williams with his purchase of a marijuana product a...

Maria Colarelli, left, assists customer Gregory Williams with his purchase of a marijuana product at Good Day Farm dispensary Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri officially began Friday after the state health department unexpectedly began approving dispensary permits early.

Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. The new law made Missouri the 21st state to allow recreational use.

Under the amendment, non-medicinal pot use became legal in the state in December. But sales were stalled because the health department had until Friday to issue business licenses.

Almost all of the state’s medical marijuana dispensaries applied to sell recreational pot, according to Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Of the medical marijuana facilities that applied to sell cannabis recreationally, 335 were approved as of Friday. That includes 207 dispensaries, 72 manufacturers and 56 cultivation facilities, according to the agency.

Close to 200 dispensaries were inspected Friday and given the go-ahead to sell to consumers.

Ryan Herget, CEO of Good Day Farm, said the company expects sales at its 19 Missouri stores, which previously only sold cannabis for medical use, to double or triple. He said the company hired about 200 new employees in anticipation of increased demand.

One of the company’s first customers Friday was Gregory Williams, 55, of St. Louis, who welcomed the legalization of marijuana.

“It means a little liberation, a little less red tape,” along with revenue for the city and for business people, Williams said. He plans to buy weekly.

Teresa Gooch, 62, of Troy, Missouri, said she recently had a medical procedure and uses marijuana for pain relief. She said it’s “amazing” to be able to go to a store and try different strains to see what works best.

Adults who want to grow their own cannabis can now apply for a permit through the health department.

If the agency does not approve or deny licenses by Friday, dispensaries that previously only sold medical marijuana will automatically be permitted to sell recreational pot as well.

Missouri’s constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot use also called for the expungement of records of past arrests and convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence.

More than 5,200 past crimes had been wiped from Missourians’ records as of Thursday.

AP photojournalist Jeff Roberson in St. Louis contributed to this report.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Cannabis infused gummies are displayed at Good Day Farm dispensary Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Maria Colarelli, an employee known as a budtender at Good Day Farm dispensary, holds a marijuana product as she answers questions for a customer Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) A marijuana sample is displayed for customers at Good Day Farm dispensary Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Mandy Gratz, an assistant manager at Good Day Farm, adjusts signs helping customers form lines outside the dispensary Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Employees, known as budtenders, from left to right, Chloe Wynn, Randy McFadden and Maria Colarelli prepare marijuana products at Good Day Farm dispensary Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Assistant manager Mandy Gratz arranges a display at Good Day Farm dispensary Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Maria Colarelli, left, assists customer Gregory Williams with his purchase of a marijuana product at Good Day Farm dispensary Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. Recreational marijuana sales were allowed to begin on Friday in Missouri after the state's health department gave approval. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP

FILE - Workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn., walk by a Nissan Altima sedan on May 15, 2012....
Associated Press

US board clears path for mini-union vote at big Nissan plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fewer than 100 employees out of the thousands who work at Nissan’s auto assembly plant in Tennessee can hold a vote on whether to form a small union, the federal labor board has decided. The ruling Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board overturns a June 2021 decision by one of […]
17 hours ago
A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the Cir...
Associated Press

Super Bowl prop betting increasing in popularity

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Ford, Starbucks fall; Clorox, Gilead Sciences rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Ford Motor Co., down $1.09 to $13.12. The automaker reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and said its costs are too high. Amazon.com Inc., down $9.52 to $103.39. The online retail giant’s fourth-quarter profit slumped and missed analysts’ forecasts. Alphabet Inc., down $2.96 […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/3/2023

Wall Street’s rally hit a wall after a surprisingly strong jobs report fueled worries about inflation and higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 1% Friday, its first drop in four days, though it took an up-and-down route to get there. The bond market was more decisive in thinking the strong jobs data may push […]
17 hours ago
FILE - House majority leader Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Lee, speaks during a news conference at the Capi...
Associated Press

Dominion-backed rates bill whittled down in House committee

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy’s ongoing push for yet another year of legislative tinkering with the way its rates are regulated took a surprise turn this week, when a Virginia House committee whittled down a company-backed bill ratepayer advocates have fiercely opposed. The vote Thursday afternoon came after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration and the […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $2.49 to $73.39 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $2.23 to $79.94 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 13 cents to $2.32 a gallon. March heating oil fell 12 cents $2.78 a gallon. March natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.41 per […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Legal recreational pot sales begin for Missouri adults