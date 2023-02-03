Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man accused of killing girlfriend’s 18-month-old child

Feb 3, 2023, 3:00 PM
Diego Garcia (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
Diego Garcia (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was arrested Thursday for allegedly causing the death of his girlfriend’s 18-month-old child, authorities said.

Diego Garcia, 23, was booked on counts of first-degree murder and child abuse, according to court documents.

The toddler suffered head, face, back and abdomen injuries while in Garcia’s care Wednesday night, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest.

Garcia, who isn’t related to the victim, was also watching his own 5-year-old child at a residence near Central Avenue and Baseline Road. The suspect and the victim’s mother had been dating for about a month and were living together.

The victim was unresponsive when the mother returned from work around 10:30 p.m. The mother rushed the child to the home of the child’s grandmother, who called 911.

RELATED STORIES

The fire department took the child to the hospital. The victim was pronounced dead around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

The mother and grandmother both told police the child was fine before the mother went to work at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and left the child with Garcia.

Garcia gave accounts what weren’t consistent with the child’s injuries when police questioned him, according to the probable cause statement.

He was being held on a $2 million bond. He has a status conference scheduled for Feb. 9 and preliminary hearing Feb. 13.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Missing Arizona girl rescued from basement of sex offender in Utah

A missing Arizona girl was rescued from the basement of a Utah sex offender earlier this week, authorities said Friday.
17 hours ago
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Arizona municipal league opposes bills to ban local grocery, rent taxes

The director of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns said state lawmakers are taking the wrong route trying to pull the plug on food and rent taxes.
17 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo)...
Danny Shapiro

Arizona AG Mayes warns that she will prosecute individuals who threaten election workers

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a warning Friday to anyone considering threatening election workers in the state.
17 hours ago
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: All the Super Bowl events happening in metro Phoenix

In this special edition podcast, KTAR News walks you through all the upcoming events for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.
17 hours ago
(Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest Photo)...
KTAR.com

Get your gumbo on at Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest in Chandler

Chandler is bringing a bit of New Orleans to the weekend with the Angry Crab Southwest Cajun Fest.
17 hours ago
Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...
KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona AG Kris Mayes talks Super Bowl safety, threats against election workers

Kris Mayes joins The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday to discuss safety for the Super Bowl in Glendale and more.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Phoenix man accused of killing girlfriend’s 18-month-old child