Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Feb 3, 2023, 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:18 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $2.49 to $73.39 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $2.23 to $79.94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 13 cents to $2.32 a gallon. March heating oil fell 12 cents $2.78 a gallon. March natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $54.20 to $1,876.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell $1.21 to $22.41 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.06 a pound.

The dollar rose to 131.07 Japanese yen from 128.65 yen. The euro fell to $1.0805 from $1.0908.

