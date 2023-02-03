Close
Wrexham to compete in 7-on-7 tournament in North Carolina

Feb 3, 2023, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:09 am
FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort meet Wrexham Soccer team co owners...

FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort meet Wrexham Soccer team co owners, US actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and players during their visit to Wrexham Association Football Club's Racecourse Ground, in Wrexham, England, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need any advice, though, in setting the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. (Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP, File)
BOSTON (AP) — Wrexham, the fifth-tier Welsh club owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will send a team to compete in a $1 million, winner-take-all, seven–on-seven tournament in early June in Cary, North Carolina.

The 32-team tournament includes Mexico’s Necaxa and teams organized by former U.S captain Clint Dempsey, U.S. women’s team midfielder Heather O’Reilly and Hashtag United, a British site founded by YouTube personality Spencer Carmichael-Brown.

TBT Enterprises is organizing the tournament, which runs June 1-4. Wrexham said Friday that its team will include club legends, some from the “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary series on FX.

Wrexham, bought by Reynolds and McElhenney in 2020, began Friday second to Notts County in England’s National League, hoping to gain promotion to fourth-tier League Two. It visits Sheffield United in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday after conceding in the fifth minute of stoppage time of a 3-3 draw on Jan. 29.

Wrexham adviser Shaun Harvey said if the club wins the tournament, it would use $500,000 of the prize money for community work.

