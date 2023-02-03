PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has been on the job for about a month and there has been no shortage of work to be done, especially with Super Bowl LVII right around the corner.

Mayes joins KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday to discuss safety for the big game in Glendale, threats that have been levied against election workers and more.

The Super Bowl returns to Arizona in just over a week, bringing thousands of people from across the country to the nation’s most popular annual sporting event.

Election threats made against workers, including in the state’s most populous county, have continued to be released to the public recently.

Earlier this week, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman issued a statement denouncing threats after audio circulated online (WARNING: explicit language) of somebody telling a Maricopa County elections worker “someone should shoot you in the head.”

Mayes, a Democrat, defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in November in what was the closest statewide election in Arizona history.

Her margin over Hamadeh was confirmed at just 280 votes through an automatic recount of more than 2.5 million ballots in December.

