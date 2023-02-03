Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man dies after vehicle runs into metal utility pole in Phoenix

Feb 3, 2023, 9:25 AM
PHOENIX — A man died early Friday after his vehicle ran into a utility pole in northwest Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call in a residential area near Bell Road and 35th Avenue around 3 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The driver, whose identity wasn’t released, had critical injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A female passenger was not seriously hurt.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle was heading west on Paradise Lane near 39th Avenue when it hit a parked car and then continued into a metal utility pole, police said.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

