Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

2 killed in single-vehicle crashes in Phoenix over 6-hour span

Feb 3, 2023, 9:25 AM | Updated: 11:30 am
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Two men were killed in separate single-vehicle crashes in Phoenix over a six-hour span Thursday night and Friday morning, authorities said.

In the first incident, 19-year-old Juan Partida was pronounced dead at the scene after being found inside a vehicle that collided with a tree near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Partida was traveling west on Southern near 30th Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday when he crashed, police said. Speed is being investigated as a factor.

Then around 3 a.m. Friday, a man died after driving into a parked car and hitting a metal utility pole near Bell Road and 35th Avenue, police said.

RELATED STORIES

The driver, whose identity wasn’t released, had critical injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A female passenger was not seriously hurt.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle was heading west on Paradise Lane near 39th Avenue when it wrecked, police said.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Arizona municipal league opposes bills to ban local grocery, rent taxes

The director of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns said state lawmakers are taking the wrong route trying to pull the plug on food and rent taxes.
15 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo)...
Danny Shapiro

Arizona AG Mayes warns that she will prosecute individuals who threaten election workers

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a warning Friday to anyone considering threatening election workers in the state.
15 hours ago
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: All the Super Bowl events happening in metro Phoenix

In this special edition podcast, KTAR News walks you through all the upcoming events for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.
15 hours ago
(Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest Photo)...
KTAR.com

Get your gumbo on at Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest in Chandler

Chandler is bringing a bit of New Orleans to the weekend with the Angry Crab Southwest Cajun Fest.
15 hours ago
Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...
KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona AG Kris Mayes talks Super Bowl safety, threats against election workers

Kris Mayes joins The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday to discuss safety for the Super Bowl in Glendale and more.
15 hours ago
Izaiha Martinez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...
KTAR.com

Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020

A teenager was arrested in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
2 killed in single-vehicle crashes in Phoenix over 6-hour span