2 killed in single-vehicle crashes in Phoenix over 6-hour span

PHOENIX — Two men were killed in separate single-vehicle crashes in Phoenix over a six-hour span Thursday night and Friday morning, authorities said.

In the first incident, 19-year-old Juan Partida was pronounced dead at the scene after being found inside a vehicle that collided with a tree near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Partida was traveling west on Southern near 30th Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday when he crashed, police said. Speed is being investigated as a factor.

Then around 3 a.m. Friday, a man died after driving into a parked car and hitting a metal utility pole near Bell Road and 35th Avenue, police said.

The driver, whose identity wasn’t released, had critical injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A female passenger was not seriously hurt.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle was heading west on Paradise Lane near 39th Avenue when it wrecked, police said.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

